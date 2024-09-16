Scinai to Host Online Expert Panel on Plaque Psoriasis Treatment and Intralesional Injections of anti-IL-17A/F VHH Antibodies

The virtual panel discussion will feature:

, Chief Scientific Officer at Scinai; Prof. Michael Schoen , Director of Dermatology and Venerology at the University Medical Center Göttingen, Germany (UMG) and an independent medical consultant of Scinai; and

, Director of Dermatology and Venerology at the University Medical Center Göttingen, (UMG) and an independent medical consultant of Scinai; and Prof. Matthias Dobbelstein , Max Planck Institute Fellow and Department Head at UMG and a member of Scinai's Scientific Advisory Board.

The webinar will be broadcast via Zoom.

The discussion will provide an in-depth exploration of the plaque psoriasis landscape, current treatment options, existing unmet needs, and the potential of intralesional injections of anti-IL-17A/F single domain VHH antibodies to offer a superior treatment for those affected. Topics will include:

An overview of the plaque psoriasis landscape, the current treatment options and the unmet need;

Understanding what single domain VHH antibodies are and how they are made;

Comparing the advantages and limitations of VHH antibodies to conventional monoclonal antibodies;

The various stages of biologic drug development and the steps taken by Scinai in developing its novel anti-IL-17 VHH antibody for psoriasis treatment;

The target product profile of Scinai's leading drug intended for intralesional application via a pen injector and a review of Scinai's pre-clinical results and plans for clinical trials; and

Insights into Scinai's extensive pipeline of VHH antibodies developed in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen and UMG.

Participants will also have the opportunity to submit questions and receive answers during a Q&A session at the end of the webinar.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services for early stage biotech drug development projects.

Company website: www.scinai.com.

Company Contacts

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, Scinai's novel anti-IL-17A/F VHH antibody being a potential solution to treat mild to moderate plaque psoriasis. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; the risk that the Company will otherwise be unable to remain compliant with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq; lower than anticipated revenues of Scinai's CDMO business in 2024 and thereafter; failure to sign agreements with other potential clients of the CDMO business; a delay in the commencement and results of pre-clinical and clinical studies; the risk of delay in, Scinai's inability to conduct, or the unsuccessful results of, its research and development activities, including the contemplated in-vivo studies and a clinical trial; the risk that Scinai will not be successful in expanding its CDMO business or in-license other NanoAbs; the risk that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met or that Scinai will not be successful in bringing the NanoAbs towards commercialization; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that Scinai's business strategy may not be successful; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 15, 2024, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

