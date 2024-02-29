Scinai to showcase its cGMP biologics CDMO and innovative NanoAb pipeline at MIXiii 2024

JERUSALEM, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products and providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, today announced that it will be attending the MIXiii International Life Science and Health-tech Conference, taking place March 5 and 6 in Jerusalem.

Several members of Scinai's leadership team will be available for discussions with:

Prospective clients of the company's end-to-end biologics CDMO service

Potential pharmaceutical industry partners to advance Scinai's innovative NanoAb pipeline

Investors interested in SCNI's value proposition

All interested parties are encouraged to email Scinai at [email protected] to schedule a one-to-one meeting.

Scinai will also be participating in the Bio Europe Spring conference in Barcelona, Spain on March 18 to 20. Details are listed on Scinai's website at www.scinai.com/events.

Scinai's CEO, Amir Reichman, provided an overview of Scinai's activities and plans on a recent episode of the Xtalks Life Science Podcast, available at https://xtalks.com/biologics-development-in-immunology-and-inflammation-featuring-amir-reichman-ceo-of-scinai-immunotherapeutics-xtalks-life-science-podcast-ep-147/.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early stage biotech companies. Company website: www.scinai.com.

Company Contact

Investor Relations | +972 8 930 2529 | [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of Scinai's NanoAb pipeline, and the expansion of the CDMO business and the timing of human clinical trials. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of delay in, or Scinai's inability to conduct, its research and development activities, including the contemplated in-vivo studies and a clinical trial; the risk that Scinai will not remain listed on Nasdaq; the risk that Scinai will not be successful in expanding its CDMO business or in-license other NanoAbs; the risk that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met or that Scinai will not be successful in bringing the NanoAbs towards commercialization; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; the risk that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may accelerate the financial facility under its finance contract with Scinai; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 17, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

