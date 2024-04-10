Scinai to showcase its novel biological local therapeutic for Plaque Psoriasis at Dermatology Drug Development Summit together with Prof. Michael Schön of UMG

JERUSALEM, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products and on providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, today announced that the company's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, and the University Medical Center Göttingen's Director, Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Allergology, Prof. Michael Schön, will be presenting together at the upcoming 5th Dermatology Drug Development Summit Europe, which will take place in Berlin between April 16-18, 2024. Their presentation will cover the use of Scinai's NanoAbs as a local treatment for plaque psoriasis. In addition, Scinai's CEO, Mr. Amir Reichman will be panel participant in the panel discussion titled: "Route of Administration & Formulations: How Can We Improve?"

Presentation details:

Presentation title: Elevating Dermatological Drug Development Through Advanced Inflammatory Marker Targeting Methodology

Elevating Dermatological Drug Development Through Advanced Inflammatory Marker Targeting Methodology Time: Wednesday, April 17 th at 11:00 CET

Wednesday, April 17 at Location: Hotel Palace Berlin, Germany

Panel discussion details:

Presentation title: Route of Administration & Formulations: How Can We Improve?

Route of Administration & Formulations: How Can We Improve? Time: Wednesday, April 17 th at 14:45 CET

at Location: Hotel Palace Berlin, Germany

Scinai's Anti-IL-17A/F NanoAbs are designed to address large unmet therapeutic needs of mild to moderate plaque psoriasis patients. As previously reported, these NanoAbs showed the downregulation of psoriasis molecular markers in psoriatic human skin tested in an Ex-vivo study. Scinai is testing its anti-IL-17A/F nanoAb in a Proof of Concept in-vivo study in mice xenografted with human skin induced to express plaque psoriasis. The study is conducted by Prof. Amos Gilhar the head of the internationally renowned Skin Research Laboratory of the Israeli Technion Research Institute. Results of this study are expected in May.

In their talk, Ben-Yedidia and Schön will share information including:

The unmet need in the mild to moderate plaque psoriasis space

The clinical potential of a local therapy based on anti-IL-17A/F NanoAbs

Results from ex-vivo 3D biologic human skin models suggesting the therapeutic potential of Scinai's anti-IL-17A/F NanoAb

Use of a human xenograft model to evaluate anti-IL-17 NanoAbs as a local treatment for plaque psoriasis

The Dermatology Drug Development summit attracts key opinion leaders and innovators in the dermatology field and bills itself as a "pivotal platform aligning with rapid advancements and emerging needs across inflammatory skin disease treatments".

About Prof. Dr. Michael Schön

Michael Schön is Professor and Director of the Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Allergology at the University Medical Center Göttingen. He is also Vice Dean and Deputy Director for Research and Teaching. In addition, he is the founding director of the Lower Saxony Institute of Occupational Dermatology. Michael has received several awards for his scientific work on immune reactions in inflammation. From 2011 to 2024 he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the German Dermatological Society. He is currently Secretary General of the European Dermatology Forum (EDF).

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early stage biotech companies. Company website: www.scinai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of Scinai's NanoAb program. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of delay in, Scinai's inability to conduct, or the unsuccessful results of, its research and development activities, including the contemplated in-vivo studies and a clinical trial; the risk that Scinai will not maintain its listing on Nasdaq; the risk that Scinai will not be successful in expanding its CDMO business or in-license other NanoAbs; the risk that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met or that Scinai will not be successful in bringing the NanoAbs towards commercialization; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; the risk that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may accelerate the financial facility under its finance contract with Scinai; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 17, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

