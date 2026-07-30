Scodix and Shutterfly Expand Strategic Partnership with Four New Scodix Ultra 2500 SHD Presses

The strategic investment includes four Scodix Ultra 2500 SHD presses and a five-year consumables and service agreement, reinforcing Shutterfly's partnership with Scodix and its commitment to digital embellishment as a growth driver

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scodix, the global leader in digital print embellishment, today announced that Shutterfly, one of the world's leading web-to-print providers of personalized products and custom gifts, has made a significant investment in four new Scodix Ultra 2500 SHD presses, expected to be accompanied by a five-year agreement for Scodix consumables and service. The new presses will be installed over the coming months to support Shutterfly's 2026 peak production season.

The investment builds on a successful partnership that began in 2018, when Shutterfly first adopted Scodix technology to introduce premium digital embellishment into its personalized product offering. Today, digital embellishment has become an established part of Shutterfly's business and growth strategy, enabling the company to offer premium, value-added products at the speed and scale required for one of the world's largest web-to-print operations.

The Scodix Ultra 2500 SHD press features Scodix Smart High Definition (SHD) technology, which delivers finer detail, sharper edges, smoother gradients, and superior image quality. It also incorporates Scodix Multi-Layer Embellishment (MLE) technology, an exclusive Scodix innovation that enables premium digital embellishment directly on uncoated papers, expanding creative possibilities across Shutterfly's personalized product portfolio.

Dave Bull, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations at Shutterfly, said:

"Scodix technology has been a key enabler of our premium embellishment product offering, helping us deliver products that stand out while meeting the speed and quality our customers expect. The latest generation of Scodix presses ensures we'll continue to build on that success for years to come."

Eli Grinberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Scodix, added:

"When an industry leader like Shutterfly chooses to invest again in Scodix technology, it speaks volumes about the long-term value our digital embellishment solutions deliver. Shutterfly's continued investment reflects the success of a strategy centered on premium, tactile print, and we're proud to continue supporting that growth with our pioneering technology."

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly and its family of brands make up one of the leading e-commerce companies for personalized products and custom design. Through its portfolio of personalized cards, stationery, photo books, home décor, gifts, and other customized products, Shutterfly combines technology, manufacturing expertise, and design innovation to deliver high-quality products at scale. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com.

About Scodix

Scodix Ltd. is the world leader in digital embellishment, with over 450 installations worldwide. Since its founding in 2007, Scodix has transformed the digital enhancement industry. The Scodix Ultra series offers a range of embellishment applications, including foil, varnish, and 3D embossing, all from a single platform. Scodix is committed to sustainability and innovation, offering certified recyclable and minimal environmental impact solutions. www.scodix.com

Contact:

Noa Hod-Mustachi

Global Marketing Manager

Scodix

[email protected]

SOURCE Scodix