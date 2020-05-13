Scopio Labs and SYNLAB's Veterinary Pathology Group Partner to Bring First In-practice Digital Cytology Solution to the UK

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs , an advanced digital microscopy company and SYNLAB UK & Ireland's Veterinary Pathology Group (VPG) , today announced that they have signed an exclusive distribution partnership agreement.

VPG will now offer customers in the UK and Ireland the ScopioVet Digital Cytology System, providing 24/7 access to its clinical pathologists for results within 1 hour.

The collaboration with VPG signifies Scopio's continued global expansion, bringing its veterinary platform to the United Kingdom and Ireland for the first time. VPG has secured an exclusive arrangement with Scopio for the use of this technology in the UK and Ireland.

ScopioVet is a powerful and intuitive Digital Cytology platform that enables veterinary hospitals to scan and send high resolution digital cytology and hematology images from the point of care to a global network of clinical pathologists who provide round-the-clock analysis.

ScopioVet is powered by Scopio Labs' proprietary platform that uses computational photography techniques to automate the imaging of microscopy samples into uniquely high-resolution digital scans. The platform includes unique features designed to bring maximum efficiency to the busy veterinary hospital, such as a three-slide tray, rapid image scanning and simultaneous file streaming, and an in-app pathologist chat feature.

Asher Fink, Head of the Veterinary Business at Scopio Labs, said: "We designed our Digital Cytology solution from the ground up for the unique needs of the veterinary workflow. A key aspect of the system is that our platform allows vet hospitals to connect with the pathologists they already love to work with, including third party partners. We are especially thrilled to team up with VPG - a clear leader in the field, on an exclusive basis.

"This partnership combines VPG's unmatched diagnostic expertise and strong customer relationships with the best Digital Microscopy technology in the world to take an important step forward; revolutionising veterinary diagnostics at the point of care."

Andrew Torrance, Managing Director at VPG, said: "The introduction of this ground-breaking technology signals a paradigm shift for veterinary diagnostics in the UK. VPG is delighted to welcome Scopio as a strategic partner. We are now the first veterinary laboratories in the country to offer digital cytology and results within 1-hour, something unheard of until now.

"Our customers have come to expect the best in diagnostic expertise from VPG. We have been evaluating digital cytology platforms for some time and are proud to be the first to offer this cutting-edge technology in the UK; enhancing the expertise and diagnostic performance we can offer to benefit our existing and future customers."

With clinical validation already complete, the first scanners are already being installed in top referral practices and are now also available to the full spectrum of veterinary practices across the UK and Ireland.

About Scopio Labs

Scopio Labs, co-founded by Itai Hayut and Erez Na'aman in 2015, develops breakthroughs in digital microscopy that help improve accuracy, efficiency and accessibility wherever the microscope plays a role in the diagnostic process. The Scopio microscope captures and digitizes full slide microscopy data. Using advanced computational photography techniques to reconstruct data, Scopio offers an automated digital microscopy scanning system with uniquely high resolution and quality images.

The company creates end-to-end solutions that provide AI-based decision support systems and remote collaboration tools in hematology, pathology, research and veterinary medicine. Scopio supports clinical applications while also powering innovation in areas such as academic research and drug discovery.

For more information visit our website, http://scopiolabs.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About VPG

Part of SYNLAB UK & Ireland, VPG offers all aspects of veterinary clinical pathology and microbiology, and includes comprehensive offerings in serology, immunology, PCR testing, and toxicology. VPG also has a strong reputation for its expertise in cytology, histopathology, immunocytochemistry and immunohistochemistry.

SYNLAB UK & Ireland

At SYNLAB, we provide laboratory, diagnostic and advisory services to a diverse range of sectors, from healthcare, wellness and veterinary, to food, power and transport. We carry out more than 25 million tests every year and employ 1,300 people across the UK and Ireland. At SYNLAB, we are committed to advancing scientific and clinical practice through innovation, research and development. All our laboratories comply with industry standards and hold the accreditations relevant to their field of work. More information can be found at www.synlab.co.uk

SYNLAB Group

SYNLAB Group is Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider. SYNLAB Group operates in more than 40 countries across four continents and carries out 500 million laboratory tests every year. More than 20,000 employees contribute every day to the Group's world-wide success. More information can be found at www.synlab.com

