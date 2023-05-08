Siemens Healthineers Enters into Agreement with Scopio Labs to Distribute Full-Field Digital Cell Morphology Technology

The alliance between Siemens Healthineers and Scopio Labs will revolutionize the way laboratorians view patient samples—from under a microscope to digitized slides.

Scopio Labs has granted to Siemens Healthineers global rights to distribute the Scopio X100 and Scopio X100HT, digital solutions that offer full-field imaging and an AI-powered Decision Support System with remote viewing capabilities.

Scopio Labs' groundbreaking technology complements Siemens Healthineers' existing hematology portfolio to provide more expansive end-to-end workflow solutions.

TEL AVIV, Israel and TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Healthineers announced today its entrance into an agreement to distribute Scopio Labs' full-field digital cell morphology technology, which will enable clinical laboratorians to examine patient blood cell samples digitally instead of under a microscope. The Scopio X100 and Scopio X100HT imaging platforms1 will complement the Siemens Healthineers systems— including the Atellica HEMA 570 and Atellica HEMA 580 Analyzers2—to offer labs high-resolution, full-field viewing for peripheral blood specimens and artificial intelligence-based morphological analysis with remote capabilities through the secure hospital network.

"By offering laboratorians access to novel digital hematology technologies in one of the lab's busiest testing disciplines, we will be providing critical tools to optimize operational workflow and laboratory efficiency, accelerate diagnosis, and improve patient care while addressing reduced resource capacity," said Sharon Bracken, Head of Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. "The alliance between Siemens Healthineers and Scopio Labs is a step forward in delivering automated and digitized solutions that would redefine hematology workflow."

The Scopio digital cell morphology platforms are intended for use in the central laboratory adjacent to hematology analyzers to examine patient blood cell samples digitally and remotely, instead of on a slide under a microscope. A patient sample is run on a hematology analyzer. When abnormalities in a patient blood sample are detected or further analysis is required, a blood smear is prepared, and the slide is transferred to the Scopio imaging platform for digitalization.

Traditional manual microscopy requires specialized laboratory staff to examine slides and is time-consuming due to the volume of testing and the scope of analysis required for abnormal patient samples. Attempts to digitize cell samples have often faced a tradeoff—increasing resolution versus field of view—both of which contain essential clinical information pertinent for patient care.

Scopio Labs' full-field imaging technology provides both the clinical big picture and the smallest details of a cell at the same time. Integrated AI decision support gives laboratory professionals a highly efficient way to standardize WBC differentials, RBC blood morphology, and platelet estimations. Remote review capabilities mean laboratory professional expertise will no longer be limited by physical location, and health care networks can provide fast analyses for their patients while better managing professional resources at their institutions. Scopio's Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear Application has been shown to reduce turnaround time for peripheral blood smear review by 60 percent—a significant optimization of lab workflows and operational efficiencies.3

"We are proud to collaborate with Siemens Healthineers, a global pioneer in healthcare innovation, imaging, and clinical data management," said Itai Hayut, CEO and cofounder of Scopio Labs. "With Siemens Healthineers' strong focus on data-driven clinical decision-making and our shared mission to innovate and shape the future of hematology, we are excited to include our Full-Field Cell Morphology imaging and analysis platforms as a part of their extensive laboratory diagnostics portfolio. This partnership will help accelerate digital workflow transformation in hematology laboratories worldwide to enhance clinical decisions for optimal patient care."

The X100HT can meet the turnaround time requirements of large hospitals and labs, offering throughput of up to 40 samples per hour. The X100 offers a throughput of up to 15 samples per hour. The Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear Application on the X100HT and the X100 is available for sale in the US and EU. To learn more, visit the Siemens Healthineers booth at ISLH (May 11-13, New Orleans, USA) or EUROMEDLAB (May 22-24, Rome, Italy) or visit Siemens Healthineers and Scopio Labs .

About Scopio Labs

Scopio Labs' suite of digital imaging and analysis platforms supports laboratory experts with timely detection of blood-related medical conditions, expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments. Scopio solves the age-old tradeoff between resolution and field of view, enabling unprecedented scale and depth in cell morphology. High-resolution imaging and embedded AI combine for more efficient workflow, contributing to better diagnostics across the continuum of care. Scopio Labs' Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear™ Application is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and Scopio X100HT high-resolution scanners. The Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ Application is CE-marked for use with both devices. To learn more, visit scopiolabs.com .

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers' ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com .

1 The products/features mentioned here are not commercially available in all countries.

2 The Atellica Hematology Portfolio is not available for sale in the U.S. The products/features mentioned here are not commercially available in all countries. Their future availability cannot be guaranteed.

