Scopio Labs Secures $42 Million in Funding Led by Fortissimo Capital

New Funding to Accelerate Scopio Labs' Commercial Growth and Product Innovation in Full-Field Digital Cell Morphology

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopio Labs, developer of Full-Field Digital Cell Morphology imaging and analysis platforms, today announced the successful completion of its Series D funding round, raising $42 million. This round was led by Fortissimo Capital, with participation from existing investors. The newly secured capital will fuel commercial expansion and accelerate the innovation of new products that leverage Scopio's Full-Field technology. This Series D brings Scopio's total fundraising to $130M.

Scopio's breakthrough platform uses computational photography to provide unprecedented digital imaging of thousands of cells. Lab practitioners, therefore, have a full-field view of all regions of clinical interest on the sample at the highest resolution, supplanting the need for manual microscopy. By harnessing the power of clinical AI-based decision support combined with Full-Field digital imaging, Scopio delivers unparalleled workflow efficiency in blood cell analysis designed to enhance remote consultation and collaboration, expedite decision-making, and bolster patient care. This platform not only amplifies diagnostic capabilities but also significantly curtails the time and expenses traditionally associated with manual methods.

The Series D funding will enable Scopio to accelerate its market penetration and expand its global footprint. This includes scaling sales and marketing efforts and strengthening customer support. The funding will support the continued development of Scopio Labs' digital morphology platform and the creation of next-generation products to meet the evolving needs of hematology laboratories and hospitals.

"We are excited to have Fortissimo Capital lead our Series D funding round," said Itai Hayut, Co-founder and CEO of Scopio Labs. "This investment is a testament to the remarkable progress we have made and the immense potential of our technology. With the support of Fortissimo Capital and our existing investors, we are well-positioned to revolutionize the field of hematology and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

"Scopio is experiencing a defining inflection point. The company's hematology solutions are transforming the manner in which labs analyze blood samples. We believe Scopio Labs will become the new global standard in digital cell morphology", said Yuval Cohen, Managing Partner at Fortissimo Capital. "We look forward to supporting Scopio as it grows and enhances its leading position in the market."

About Scopio Labs

Scopio Labs is the developer of Full-Field imaging fueling the digital transformation of hematology laboratories worldwide. By supporting laboratory scientists and clinicians with unprecedented scale and depth in digital cell morphology, the company's platforms enable timely detection of blood-related medical conditions, expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments.

Scopio solves cell morphology's age-old trade-off between resolution and field of view. Its high-resolution imaging and embedded AI combine for more efficient remote workflow, contributing to better diagnostics across the continuum of care.

To learn more, visit www.scopiolabs.com.

About Fortissimo

Fortissimo Capital (www.ffcapital.com) is a leading private equity fund in Israel investing primarily in technology and industrial companies. Fortissimo's investment strategy is to achieve capital appreciation through taking a leading role and active approach in Israeli-related global businesses that require immediate and significant change, or stimulation of growth and by building business fundamentals to facilitate sustainable long-term growth and value creation.

Some of Fortissimo's notable exits include: Kornit Digital IPO; SodaStream IPO; the sale of Diptech to Ferro, the sale of Nur Macroprinters to Hewlett Packard, the sale of Cadent to Align Inc., the sale of Breezometer to Google, the sale of Starhome to Telerix, the sale of Cardo to EMK, the sale of Biological Industries to Sartorius AG, and the sale of AOD Software Inc. to Primus Capital.

