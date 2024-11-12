Scytale Launches New Partnership Program with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Helping Transform Compliance into a Competitive Advantage

With Scytale's compliance automation platform, MSPs can seamlessly scale compliance offerings to their clients, increase efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction.

By partnering with Scytale, MSPs can now deliver powerful compliance solutions tailored to today's rigorous security standards, offering their clients access to industry-leading tools for maintaining compliance.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scytale, a leading compliance automation platform, is excited to announce the launch of its support for partnerships with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). This partnership empowers MSPs in delivering scalable, high-quality compliance solutions through Scytale's innovative automation tools, enabling MSPs to simplify security and regulatory complexities for their clients and stand out from competitors.

MSPs are under increasing pressure to keep up with both increasing client demands and rapidly changing regulatory requirements. However, attempting to manage compliance at scale can be overwhelming as well as resource-intensive. Scytale's compliance automation platform simplifies these challenges by automating time-consuming tasks like evidence collection, continuous monitoring, and audit management, significantly reducing manual efforts for MSPs.

"Our new MSP offering is a transformative solution for our partners," said Guy Horowitz, Head of Partnerships at Scytale. "By automating compliance and security processes and integrating our software with infosec audits, we enable MSPs to provide enhanced value to their clients while minimizing the demands of manual work."

With Scytale enabling businesses to add Compliance as a Service (CaaS) to their offering, MSPs of all sizes can help clients achieve and maintain compliance across multiple security frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, NIS 2, and more. The solution's continuous compliance approach allows MSPs to manage numerous standards from a single platform, adapting quickly to regulatory changes and ensuring clients are audit-ready all year round, eliminating the stress of last-minute preparations.

Unlocking New Revenue Opportunities

Scytale's platform goes beyond streamlining compliance; it opens the door to strategic revenue growth by enabling MSPs to offer an essential, high-demand service to their clients without the need for in-depth compliance expertise or added time and resource strain.

By partnering with Scytale, MSPs gain access to a turnkey compliance solution that delivers significant value without the need to hire additional compliance experts or expand their teams. Additionally, Scytale's new MSP offering enables MSPs to not only expand their offerings and reduce operational overheads but also allocate resources more strategically, turning a traditionally tedious process into a streamlined, scalable service. The result? MSP teams can differentiate themselves in a competitive market, strengthen client relationships, and focus on what they do best: delivering core security services.

Scytale will be showcasing its comprehensive compliance solutions at an exclusive golf networking event during AWS re:Invent 2024. Join us, alongside GlobalDots and Stream Security, at Atomic Golf in Las Vegas on December 3rd, 2024, for an engaging session on elevating your cloud security and streamlining compliance. Secure your spot here.

About Scytale

Scytale is a leading compliance automation platform that empowers organizations to achieve and maintain compliance with ease. With compliance solutions spanning SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR and more, Scytale's platform is trusted by companies around the world to simplify and automate the compliance process - start to finish. For more information on how Scytale can support MSP partnerships and transform compliance management, visit www.scytale.ai.

