SecuriThings Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT to Protect Customers' IoT Devices Against Cyber-Attacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecuriThings is the technology provider of Horizon, a software-only solution which detects and mitigates cyber-attacks exploiting the inherent vulnerability of connected devices such as IoT-focused malware and botnets. The solution, available on Microsoft Azure marketplace, is already monitoring hundreds of millions of devices globally, across verticals and industries.

Today, SecuriThings announced integration of Horizon with Microsoft Azure Security Center for IoT as part of its membership in Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. The integration enables customers to benefit from both risk detection and mitigation, and automated maintenance for every managed IoT device, all in a unified view. Horizon's in-device capabilities provides both endpoint protection (cyber-threats, vulnerable firmware versions, and more), and the device operational posture (upcoming failures, excessive network and storage usage, ongoing troubleshooting, etc.).

With billions of IoT devices already deployed in the field, many are considered as mission-critical, among them are physical security devices, smart building systems and ones deployed throughout cities. While failures and shutdowns can impact any organizations' operational efficiency, cyber-attacks targeting IoT devices can also use them as weak entry points to reach the enterprise network, critical assets and private data.

SecuriThings Horizon addresses two of the most significant IoT security challenges: the scalability and physical accessibility of connected devices, making each and every one of them an endpoint which must be secure. It enables organizations to include IoT cyber security as a fundamental part of their overall security posture.

"IoT is already out there," said Roy Dagan, CEO of SecuriThings. "The massive deployment of IoT devices has increased the enterprises' cyber-attack surface. They represent the weakest link which can disrupt the whole chain. SecuriThings is leading the way with its unique and proven approach which puts a spotlight on the device level. Partnering with Microsoft will allow customers to benefit from the cyber security and the health status of all their IoT devices from a single pane of glass – Microsoft's Azure Security Center for IoT."

"Azure Security Center for IoT provides support for managed IoT devices. With the integration of SecuriThings Horizon, we are able to detect cyber-threats and vulnerabilities using endpoint protection capabilities, identify failures and configuration issues as well as ongoing management of operations. This will help our customers maximize their security and operational efficiency," said Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk, CTO and GM, Cloud and AI Security Division at Microsoft Corp."

SecuriThings will be showcasing its Horizon solution at RSA Conference, as part of the Israeli Pavilion (South Expo, Booth 735).

