SENSTAR MULTISENSOR™ INTRUSION DETECTION SYSTEM EARNS INDUSTRY RECONGNITION

Latest Innovation wins ASTORS' Homeland Security Award



RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products is pleased to announce its new Senstar MultiSensor™ has received the Platinum award for the Best Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solution from American Security Today's annual ASTORS' Homeland Security 2023 Awards.

"Senstar MultiSensor is the culmination of over 40 years of experience working with customers and the real challenges they face with intrusion detection. This groundbreaking new system is unlike anything else on the market," said Senstar CEO Fabien Haubert. "Senstar is honored to be recognized for our efforts to continually advance perimeter security technologies that address the evolving needs of our customers."

Senstar MultiSensor, introduced in September, is an AI-based intrusion detection system that uses an embedded sensor fusion engine to intelligently synthesize data from multiple sensing technologies. The system includes short-range radar, PIR, accelerometer, high frequency vibration, and image sensors.

The system provides a Probability of Detection (Pd) far exceeding that of traditional sensors while eliminating nearly 100% of nuisance alarms. With real-time location tracking and ground-level image capture capabilities, security personnel obtain a wider context of events as they occur, thereby enabling the right decisions at exactly the right time.

The 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security and public safety vertical markets.

"As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats, has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security," said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security.

'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

About Senstar Technologies

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , correction facilities , and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com .

For more information:

Senstar Technologies:

Tomer Hay

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-74-794-5200

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Partner

Hayden IR

+1 541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.