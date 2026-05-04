Senstar Technologies Announces Filing and Availability of 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

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Senstar Technologies Corporation

04 May, 2026, 13:00 IDT

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the Company's website https://senstar.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

The annual report is available in the SEC Filings section on the Company's website at www.senstar.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy market.

For more information:                                                                      
Senstar Technologies Corporation                                                                       
Alicia Kelly                                                
Chief Financial Officer                                                                                     
[email protected]                                                                  

IR Contact:
Corbin Woodhull
Managing Director
Hayden IR
[email protected]
+1-602-476-1821 

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SOURCE Senstar Technologies Corporation

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