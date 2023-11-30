Senstar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Business Highlights:

Continued strong growth in Europe driven by market share expansion in the region.

driven by market share expansion in the region. Introduced the Senstar MultiSensor™ intrusion detection system, a disruptive AI-powered sensor unit.

Cash balance of $12.6 million and zero debt as of September 30, 2023 .

Mr. Fabien Haubert, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "Our third quarter revenue of $9.0 million underscores our sustained strength in Europe and Latam, both of which have been areas of investment. This growth was tempered by the absence of one-off projects in Canada and the U.S. completed in the third quarter of last year that did not repeat this year. Additionally, lower APAC revenue reflects the challenging economic conditions in China and a delayed large project. We are working to have our gross margin returning to more normalized levels in the coming quarters. Despite the dip in revenue and gross margin this quarter, we maintained positive operating income and EBITDA."

Mr. Haubert continued, "We are proud to introduce our latest breakthrough, the Senstar MultiSensor™ intrusion detection system, a disruptive AI-powered sensor unit that seamlessly integrates all intrusion detection capabilities into a single, powerful device. The MultiSensor offers unparalleled situational awareness, effectively eradicating false alarms and, as a versatile stand-alone solution, expands its potential applications beyond the conventional Perimeter Intrusion Detection use cases. The true gem of this innovation lies in its ability to consolidate multiple functionalities into one intelligent unit, reducing complexity and improving functionality. We are excited to announce that the MultiSensor is slated for release in 2024."

Third Quarter 2023 Results Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $9.0 million, a decrease of 7.9% compared with $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter gross profit was $5.1 million, or 56.5% of revenue, compared with $6.0 million, or 61.1% of revenue. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the delivery of a lower margin legacy project in the quarter.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $4.9 million, essentially flat compared to $4.8 million in the prior year's third quarter.

Operating income was $123,000 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial expense was ($64,000) for the third quarter of 2023 compared to financial income of $212,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Loss from continuing operations was ($122,000) in the third quarter of 2023 compared to income from continuing operations of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2023 was ($122,000) or ($0.01) per share compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of last year. Net income in the 2022 period includes net income from discontinued operations of $66,000.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $322,000 versus $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

The Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $12.7 million, or $0.55 per share as of September 30, 2023, compared with $15.1 million, or $0.65 per share, as of December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

% change

2023

2022

% change Revenue 8,969

9,739

(8)

23,855

25,648

(7) Cost of revenue 3,898

3,789

3

10,067

9,756

3























Gross profit 5,071

5,950

(15)

13,788

15,892

(13) Operating expenses:





















Research and development, net 1,034

1,033

(0)

3,109

3,215

(3) Selling and marketing 2,404

2,152

12

7,475

6,671

12 General and administrative 1,510

1,633

(8)

4,731

5,439

(13) Total operating expenses 4,948

4,818

3

15,315

15,325

(0)























Operating income (loss) 123

1,132





(1,527)

567



Financial income (expenses), net (64)

212





(98)

(136)



























Income (loss) before income taxes 59

1,344





(1,625)

431



























Taxes on income (tax benefits) 181

97





97

(147)



























Income (loss) from continuing operations (122)

1,247





(1,722)

578



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net -

66





-

(198)



























Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders (122)

1,313





(1,722)

380











































































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing

operations ($0.01)

$0.06





($0.07)

$0.03



Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from

discontinued operations, net -

-





-

($0.01)



























Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share ($0.01)

$0.06





($0.07)

$0.02











































































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net income (loss) per share 23,309,987

23,309,987





23,309,987

23,307,331



























Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net income (loss) per share 23,309,987

23,309,987





23,309,987

23,309,964

























































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)















Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023 %

2022 %



2023 %

2022 %





















Gross margin 56.5

61.1



57.8

62.0

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 11.5

10.6



13.0

12.5

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 26.8

22.1



31.3

26.0

General and administrative as a % of revenues 16.8

16.8



19.8

21.2

Operating margin 1.4

11.6



-

2.2

Net margin from continuing operations -

12.8



-

2.3



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATION TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATION (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022



2023

2022

















GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations (122)

1,247



(1,722)

578 Less:















Financial income (expenses), net (64)

212



(98)

(136) Taxes on income (tax benefits) 181

97



97

(147) Depreciation and amortization (199)

(344)



(729)

(1,104) EBITDA from continuing operations 322

1,476



(798)

1,671

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $12,600

$14,937 Short-term bank deposits 110

110 Restricted cash and deposits 5

5 Trade receivables, net 8,461

9,973 Unbilled accounts receivable 477

350 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,015

1,441 Inventories 8,368

8,443







Total current assets 32,036

35,259







Long term ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 2,076

1,981 Operating lease right-of-use assets 790

987







Total long-term assets 2,866

2,968







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,514

1,651







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 960

1,142







GOODWILL 10,923

10,866







Total assets $48,299

$51,886

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $973

$2,408 Customer advances 251

239 Deferred revenues 2,663

2,866 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,715

4,749 Short-term operating lease liabilities 250

248







Total current liabilities 8,852

10,510







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,238

1,463 Deferred tax liabilities 863

865 Accrued severance pay 303

330 Long-term operating lease liabilities 571

757 Other long-term liabilities 249

274







Total long-term liabilities 3,224

3,689







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31,

2022; Issued and outstanding: 23,309,987 shares at September 30, 2023 and

23,309,987 shares at December 31, 2022 6,799

6,799 Additional paid-in capital 30,513

30,503 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (564)

(758) Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 9,708

9,654 Accumulated deficit (10,233)

(8,511)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 36,223

37,687







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $48,299

$51,886











Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713105/Senstar_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Senstar Technologies Ltd.