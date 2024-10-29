Senstar Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers to participate in the call and reference the ID number 13749786. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1694516&tp_key=d864cd5e09 .

Replay Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13749786

A replay of the call will be available on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after 7:00 p.m. Eastern time through Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, and available on the Senstar Technologies website at https://senstar.com/investors/investor-events/.

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy market.

For more information:

Senstar Technologies Corporation

Alicia Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Director

Hayden IR

+1-541-904-5075

[email protected]

