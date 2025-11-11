Senstar Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Senstar Technologies Corporation

11 Nov, 2025, 15:00 IST

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers and reference conference ID number 13757069. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
 Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1742093&tp_key=c0e8762f70

Replay Dial-in Numbers:
 Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13757069

A replay of the call will be available on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time through Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, and available on the Senstar Technologies website at https://senstar.com/investors/investor-events/.

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy market.

For more information: 
Senstar Technologies Corporation 
Alicia Kelly     
Chief Financial Officer 
[email protected] 

IR Contact:
Corbin Woodhull
Managing Director
Hayden IR 
+1-602-476-1821    
[email protected] 

