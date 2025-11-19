Sepio Becomes Eligible for Microsoft MACC - Unlocks Asset-Level Visibility via Azure Marketplace

See What You've Been Missing — Now with Your Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepio, the pioneer in hardware-asset risk management, today announced that it is now eligible under the Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) program via the Azure Marketplace. This enables organizations with existing MACC agreements to apply committed Microsoft Azure spend toward acquiring Sepio's innovative software-based solution, bringing deep visibility and control to IT, IoT, OT and CPS environments.

"By making Sepio available through MACC, we are giving enterprises and service providers a strategic path to convert their committed Azure budget into enhanced cyber-physical security," said Yossi Appleboum, CEO of Sepio. "Our platform empowers customers to See What You've Been Missing — discovering shadow IT, unmanaged assets and potential rogue assets, quantifying risk in real time, and enforcing Zero Trust hardware controls. With MACC they can now do this leveraging their Microsoft investment."

Industry-First Hardware-Layer Visibility

End-to-end device discovery : Sepio provides real-time identification of every connected asset — managed, unmanaged, rogue, IoT, OT, IoMT — across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

: Sepio provides real-time identification of every connected asset — managed, unmanaged, rogue, IoT, OT, IoMT — across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Hardware posture and compliance insight : Organizations can assess every asset's hardware-based risk, ensuring compliance with regulations and frameworks such as NIST, CISA BOD-23-01 and others.

: Organizations can assess every asset's hardware-based risk, ensuring compliance with regulations and frameworks such as NIST, CISA BOD-23-01 and others. Risk quantification and prioritized response : Sepio assigns risk scores to assets and opens automated workflows within SOAR/SIEM integrates, enabling faster remediation.

: Sepio assigns risk scores to assets and opens automated workflows within SOAR/SIEM integrates, enabling faster remediation. Zero Trust hardware enforcement : Native integrations with network switches, NAC systems and Azure services enable policy-based segmentation, port-blocking and enforcement of least-privilege access.

: Native integrations with network switches, NAC systems and Azure services enable policy-based segmentation, port-blocking and enforcement of least-privilege access. Seamless deployment: No sensors, no network probes, no traffic inspection — the platform is software-based and installs in hours, delivering actionable insight in under a day.

Maximise Your Microsoft Investment

By leveraging MACC to purchase Sepio via Azure Marketplace, organizations can:

Convert committed Azure credits into effective cyber-physical security outcomes.

Augment their Microsoft security stack (including Defender for Endpoint, Sentinel and Azure AD) with unparalleled hardware-layer visibility.

Simplify vendor management and procurement via Azure billing and licensing.

Reduce complexity and risk by unifying physical-layer asset control with cloud-native security operations.

Availability

Sepio's offering is now listed on Azure Marketplace and is available for acquisition through MACC-eligible agreements. For more details, please visit or contact your Microsoft account representative.

About Sepio

Sepio delivers the world's first zero trust infrastructure management platform powered by device existence, providing organizations with complete, actionable visibility across their entire asset ecosystem. Sepio's solution enables precise policy enforcement and rapid risk mitigation without relying on traffic or activity monitoring, making it universally adaptable across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments.

With Sepio, any connected asset is detected instantly. With an extremely fast Time-to-Value, organizations can achieve full visibility, assess and mitigate asset risks, streamline operations, and strengthen their cybersecurity posture—no matter the scale.

Media Contact

Katie Shugars

Sepio

[email protected]

+1 (240) 660 - 8690

SOURCE Sepio