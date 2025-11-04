Seraphic Expands Integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, Bringing Browser-Layer Security into Falcon Fusion SOAR and Falcon Shield

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphic today announced at Fal.Con Europe 2025 an expanded integration between the Seraphic Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB) solution and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. The new integration connects Seraphic's browser-layer visibility and controls with Falcon® Fusion SOAR and Falcon® Shield, enabling security teams to automate response actions and correlate browser telemetry within Falcon's unified platform.

Automating Browser-Level Response with Falcon Fusion SOAR

Through Falcon Fusion SOAR, joint customers can now orchestrate and automate browser-layer response actions directly from within Falcon, including:

Blocking or removing malicious or unauthorized browser extensions

Terminating shadow SaaS connections

Enforcing browser policies using CrowdStrike threat intelligence

Investigating and remediating browser-based threats through CrowdStrike real-time response

These capabilities streamline investigation cycles and improve response speed across managed and unmanaged devices.

Feeding Browser Telemetry into Falcon Shield

The integration also delivers browser intelligence directly into Falcon Shield to strengthen SaaS security, feeding Seraphic telemetry into Falcon Shield to:

Correlate browser activity with endpoint and identity data

Identify risky extensions, AI tools, and SaaS activity

Provide a unified threat view across devices, users, and sessions

"Organizations want to manage browser security the same way they manage endpoints and identities – from a single platform," said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, VP of Global Partnerships at Seraphic. "Integrating Seraphic with the Falcon platform gives customers unified visibility and control while maintaining the speed and flexibility users expect from their browsers."

This announcement follows Seraphic's recent availability on the CrowdStrike Marketplace, further expanding the integration between Seraphic and the Falcon platform.

About Seraphic

Seraphic transforms any browser into a secure enterprise browser, delivering real-time protection against phishing, data loss, and credential theft on both managed and unmanaged devices. Awarded the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today's modern, cloud-driven businesses.

