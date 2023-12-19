Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Arieli Capital Announce the Establishment of the Shaare Zedek Arieli Innovation Hub - SHAAR

Healthcare Innovation Hub to focus on transformative startups, advancing innovative technologies and supporting pioneering research and development that will benefit humanity

JERUSALEM and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC), Jerusalem's largest multi-disciplinary medical center, and Arieli Capital, LLC (Arieli), a global multifaceted investment firm, today announced the creation of the Shaare Zedek Arieli Innovation Hub, SHAAR. This landmark center is set to become a cornerstone hub for healthcare innovation.

Shaare Zedek Scientific (SZS), the research and innovation arm of SZMC, and Arieli are leading the new SHAAR Hub, which was launched with support from the Jerusalem Development Authority (JDA). SHAAR, located within the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, combines SZMC's medical expertise and world-class facilities with Arieli's investment experience and track record of fostering innovation and growth platforms.

SHAAR's mission is to build a gateway between innovation and capital, creating an environment where cutting-edge medical research, pioneering projects, and forward-thinking startups can thrive through strategic financial and professional support, leading co-working space and a collaborative community. The hub facilitates advanced innovation programs and access to investment and funding opportunities, providing startups and medical projects with the resources needed to turn visionary healthcare ideas into impactful solutions.

United with Ariel's strong focus on fostering innovation, business and financial growth, SHAAR is where startups, investors, medical professionals and industry leaders unite to advance and support the next generation of healthcare technologies and entrepreneurs.

"SHAAR, Hebrew for Gateway, is a true embodiment of our mission," Prof. Ofer Merin, CEO of SZMC, explained. "Our goal is to equip entrepreneurs with direct access to physicians, clinical settings, data and samples. Such access is essential, serving as a springboard for the development of innovative medical solutions. I have no doubt that this significant partnership with Arieli Capital, led by Prof. Dan Turner and Dr. Renana Ofan, will greatly contribute to the success of this initiative."

"We are honored to partner with the Shaare Zedek Medical Center to bring the important mission of SHAAR to life," said Evan Renov, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arieli. "We are eager to bring Arieli's global business expertise in growing healthcare startups to SHAAR. Our goal is to bridge the gap between promising entrepreneurs and the venture capital industry, ultimately impacting people's lives and healthcare on a global scale."

SHAAR plans to launch an open call for companies by year's end, targeting worldwide market-ready healthcare startups, to participate in the first SHAAR Scale-up cohort.

About SHAAR:

About Shaare Zedek Medical Center:

Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC) is the largest multi-disciplinary medical center in Jerusalem, treating nearly 1,000,000 patients annually in 30 inpatient departments and 70 ambulatory care units. With a constant commitment to improve and provide our patients with the best possible care, the 1000-bed facility and staff of over 4,500 people is dedicated to combining compassionate medical care with a constant attention to groundbreaking scientific research and technological development to benefit the advancement of medicine in Israel and around the world. For more information, please visit www.szmc.org.il/en.

About Shaare Zedek Scientific:

Shaare Zedek Scientific Ltd. (SZS) is the research and innovation arm of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem's fastest-growing major medical center. Our goal is to act as an innovation bridge between leading companies in the fields of medical research and our hospital. Madait's strength is in converting initial research initiatives into novel medical treatments by leveraging our hospital's abilities, facilities, patients, and team expertise for the advancement of medical science. Our daily mission is to ensure that Shaare Zedek's growing successes in research and clinical care also benefits the global healthcare community. For more information, please visit www.madait.co.il.

About Arieli Capital:

Arieli Capital (Arieli) is a multifaceted investment firm that is an active investor and partner in the next generation of technology companies. Arieli Capital continuously strives to identify and support companies creating real impact while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. Arieli is a recognized global leader in innovation. Arieli creates and operates global innovation programs across governmental, academic and corporate partnerships. For more information, please visit www.arielicapital.com.



