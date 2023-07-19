Shaare Zedek Medical Center Joins the TriNetX Network to Increase Clinical Trial Participation and Attain Access to Global Real-World Data for Investigator-Initiated Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaare Zedek Medical Center , Jerusalem's most active and fastest-growing multi-disciplinary medical center, announced today that it has joined the TriNetX global health research network. Joining the TriNetX Network will enable Shaare Zedek to increase its participation in industry-sponsored clinical trials and enable its investigators to access the vast amount of anonymized global real-world (RWD) data available on the TriNetX Network for their own research and scientific publications.

"Shaare Zedek is synonymous with advanced medicine, compassionate care, and being a professional home to many of the brightest minds in Israel," said Renana Ofan, CEO of Shaare Zedek Scientific. "These strengths, combined with membership in the TriNetX Network, will increase our research impact both through clinical trials with industry sponsors as well as with research led by Shaare Zedek investigators and collaborators around the world."

Shaare Zedek Medical Center has provided top-level medical care for the people of Jerusalem since 1902, responding to the needs of a diverse population treating patients of every race, religion, and nationality. With a constant commitment to providing patients with the most advanced and compassionate care, the 1,000-bed facility treats hundreds of thousands of patients per year in its 30 departments and 70 outpatient clinics.

TriNetX is the largest and fastest-growing collaborative research network, comprised of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. TriNetX puts the power of RWD into the hands of its global community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation (RWE).

"Three important factors influenced our decision to partner with TriNetX," continued Ofan. "The first was the strength and the conservative posture of the security, privacy, and governance protections in place for data; second, the advanced evidence generation capabilities of the TriNetX user interface; and third, the ability to collaborate with the massive volume of diverse and prestigious peer research institutions and pharmaceutical leaders across the world who participate in the TriNetX Network to advance the collective understanding of human health."

"I am thrilled to welcome Shaare Zedek Medical Center to the TriNetX revolution and eager to help expand the research output of its investigators, as well as foster strong collaborative research opportunities with academic peers and sponsors," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President, Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "As one of Israel's largest hospitals, the scope of Shaare Zedek's research is incredibly wide, positioning the hospital to become an active and valuable member of our global network."

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center is a fast-developing center of advanced medicine experiencing particularly dramatic growth over the past decade. The hospital currently treats over 1,000,000 patients annually in more than 30 inpatient departments and an additional 70 outpatient units and clinics with a staff of over 4,500 employees. The hospital's more than 1,400 physicians are dedicated to scientific and technological advancement to promote the forward development of medicine both in Israel and around the world. Medical research and development is the specific focus of a hospital subsidiary, Shaare Zedek Scientific, responsible for ongoing scientific collaborations with relevant partners in academia, the startup industry, and other local and global corporations operating in many diverse sectors. To learn more, visit https://www.szmc.org.il/eng/home/

