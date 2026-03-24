Signus.ai Launches AI-Native Contract Platform and Announces Collaboration with the American Arbitration Association®

New collaboration brings trusted ADR-informed clause generation into AI-native contracting workflows.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signus.ai today announced its public launch, introducing an AI-native contract intelligence and e-signature platform designed to help organizations draft, sign, and manage contracts using intelligent, document-aware workflows. Alongside its launch, Signus also announced a collaboration with the American Arbitration Association (AAA®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Signus.ai is built for the modern agreement lifecycle, enabling teams to generate, analyze, and manage documents within a unified platform. Combining legally binding e-signatures with AI-powered contract intelligence, the platform is designed to help organizations not only execute agreement, but better understand, manage, and operationalize them overtime.

As part of its launch, Signus.ai is incorporating AAA-informed ADR best practices into its AI-assisted contract generation workflows, including the use of the AAA's ClauseBuilder® AI to support the creation of dispute resolution clauses aligned with AAA's established arbitration and mediation rules.

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that AI should improve the full lifecycle of commercial agreements, from drafting and signing through post-execution management and, when necessary, dispute resolution. Together, Signus and the AAA aim to help organizations build clearer agreements from the start, reduce ambiguity, and strengthen dispute readiness—creating a more intelligent and connected path from contract creation to contract enforcement.

"Contracts do not end when they are signed. That is where the real operational risk usually starts," said Allon Mason, CEO of Signus. "Our collaboration with the AAA is about connecting two worlds that have historically been fragmented: the way agreements are drafted, signed, and managed, and the way disputes are ultimately evaluated and resolved. We believe the future is an AI-native workflow that helps organizations create better agreements upfront and navigate downstream risk with far more clarity."

Bridget McCormack, AAA president and CEO, added: "AI has the potential to make dispute resolution more accessible, more efficient, and more informed, but only if it is developed responsibly and deployed with the right safeguards. The addition of our ClauseBuilder AI to Signus workflows will help businesses build stronger agreements from the start and navigate disputes with greater clarity, transparency, and confidence."

The collaboration is grounded in a shared emphasis on responsible AI, including transparency, human oversight, and the protection of sensitive data. Both organizations are focused on developing tools that support legal and business professionals while maintaining appropriate safeguards and accountability.

Looking ahead, the companies plan to explore additional ways for Signus users to access AAA AI-powered tools through the Signus platform, including the AAA's Resolution Simulator and, where applicable, the AAA's AI Arbitrator.

For more information, visit signus.ai and adr.org.

About Signus

Signus is the AI-native contract intelligence platform built for modern businesses. Powered by Sigi, its AI legal agent, Signus helps organizations generate, sign, analyze, track, and manage agreements at scale. By combining e-signatures with AI-powered contract workflows, searchable agreement intelligence, and secure post-signature management, Signus helps teams move faster, reduce risk, and keep every agreement actionable.

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

Media Contacts

Signus

Allon Mason

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

415-510-9335

American Arbitration Association

Lauren NickCommunications and Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

+1.212.401.4808

SOURCE Signus.ai