Siklu Receives ISED Canada Approval for MultiHaul™ Gigabit Wireless Access Products

Industry's Most-Advanced V-Band mmWave Platform Provides Gigabit-Speed Connectivity for Residential and Enterprise Broadband, Security and Smart City Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions for Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), Smart City and security networks, today announced the Company has received approval from Canada's Innovation Science and Economic Development (ISED) for sales and deployment of the Siklu MultiHaul™ line of Gigabit-speed V-Band (57 – 64 GHz) mmWave systems in Canada. Siklu currently has tens of thousands of MultiHaul systems installed in dozens of countries around the world, providing high-speed connectivity for residential and enterprise broadband, security and Smart City networks.

Siklu Receives Industry Canada Approval for MultiHaul™ Gigabit Wireless Access Products

The MulitHaul family consists of both Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) and Point-to-Point (PtP) products. The ISED certification initially covers only the PtMP line, specifically the B100 and T200 PtMP systems (base and terminal units). These radios like all MultiHaul products, feature multi-Gigabit capacity, plug & play scalability, patent-pending scanning antennas that auto-align links, and connectivity for up to 8 terminal units at ranges up to 400 meters. Siklu will begin the certification process for other current and future MultiHaul products, including the Facebook Terragraph-compliant version -- the MultiHaul TG, at a later date.

"With Broadband Internet considered a basic service, and unprecedented circumstances demanding increased network capacity, the market for Gigabit wireless access networks is rapidly expanding in Canada. The prospects for V-Band systems look particularly promising," said Siklu Canadian partner, Trispec Communications, a wholly Canadian owned and operated National distributor, systems integrator, and network solutions provider. "We have seen significant interest in the last few months from end users such as broadband service providers, private companies, security firms and municipalities."

Siklu previously received ISED approval for its EtherHaul™ product line and currently has multiple deployments in Canada, including the city of Cambridge, Ontario, where EtherHaul™ radios provide Gigabit-speed connectivity for an extensive video security network and public Wi-Fi hotspots.

"We are excited about the ISED certification and the prospects for the Canadian market, which are in line with V-Band growth around the world," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, CEO of Siklu. "Unlike the congested lower frequencies, the V-Band has plenty of interference-free spectrum for advanced Gigabit-speed applications to close the digital divide, enhance security operations and hasten the implementation of various Smart City services. And the V-Band is unlicensed, making it easier and less expensive to use."

Additional information about the EtherHaul and MultiHaul product lines and the SmartHaul™ networking planning suite may be found here.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218676/Siklu_MultiHaul_IC_Approval.jpg

Press Contacts

Shiri Butnaru

Director of Marketing, Siklu

[email protected]

Dave Sumi

VP Marketing, Siklu

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.siklu.com



SOURCE Siklu