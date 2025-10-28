Silicom Awarded $3M Design Win from SASE Leader

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC ), a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, today announced that an existing customer, a leading provider of SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solutions, has awarded it a Design Win. This fast-growing client will use Silicom's Edge Networking system combined with a Silicom NIC (Network Interface Card) to provide its customers with wired, 5G and WiFi connectivity.

To date, the customer has placed initial orders totaling approximately $500,000, and plans to begin ramping up its orders in 2026. At full deployment, the customer forecasts a run-rate of approximately $3 million per year with additional upside potential if certain deals materialize. In parallel, the two companies are engaged in discussions about the use of another Silicom platform.

"Since we began working with this customer several years ago, SASE has become a major market force, and our customer has grown to become one of its leading players," commented Liron Eizenman, Silicom's CEO. "We are proud that they continue turning to us for key connectivity solutions, a testament to our wired and wireless expertise and the close relationship that we have built over the years."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "In fact, we are currently working with several SASE leaders, taking advantage of the synergy across our product lines to offer unique, out-of-the-box-thinking solutions. Having established such a strong base in this fast-developing market, we expect SASE to continue being an important driver of our growth."

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.



Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 200 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers, the speed and extent to which Silicom's solutions are adopted by the relevant markets, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to its manufacturing, sales & marketing, development and customer support activities, the impact of the wars in Gaza and in the Ukraine, attacks on shipping by Huthis in the Red Sea, rising inflation, rising interest rates and volatile exchange rates, as well as any continuing or new effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic uncertainty, which may impact customer demand by encouraging them to exercise greater caution and selectivity with their short-term IT investment plans. The factors noted above are not exhaustive.

Further information about the company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect Silicom's results of operations and financial condition, are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company and that may be subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as "expect," "should," "believe," "anticipate" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Eran Gilad, CFO

Silicom Ltd.

Tel: +972-9-764-4555

E-mail: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

EK Global Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212 378 8040

E-mail: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733229/3093540/Silicom_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Silicom Ltd.