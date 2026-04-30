Silicom Reports Q1 2026 Results

- Core business at inflection point: 33% YoY growth for Q1,

~40% YoY growth projected for Q2 2026 -



KFAR SAVA, Israel, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Financial Results

Silicom's revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $19.1 million, a 33% increase compared with $14.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, the company's net loss for the quarter totalled $2.4 million, or $0.41 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with $2.8 million, or $0.49 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the quarter totalled $1.5 million, or $0.25 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), a 31% reduction compared with $2.1 million, or $0.37 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the first quarter of 2025.

Guidance

We are excited to report that not only did we surpass our revenue expectations this quarter, but that our momentum continues to accelerate, and that we anticipate even greater achievements for the second quarter. We expect second quarter revenues to range from $20 to $21 million, representing accelerated 40% growth on a year-over-year basis at the upper end of the guidance.

Comments of Management

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "The first quarter was exceptionally strong in both sales and pipeline development, confirming the beyond-projection performance of our strategic plan and execution. After achieving 33% revenue growth on a year-over-year basis for the first quarter, and given the increased visibility provided by resilient demand for our core business products, we expect to deliver even stronger performance in the future, including sales that reach $82-$83 million in 2026 and continue building throughout 2027. While we were pleased to close eight Design Wins in 2025, during the past four months we have already closed four new Design Wins, and continue working through a broad and deep pipeline for our core Edge, Smart NIC and FPGA offerings. We are thus well positioned to meet or exceed our target of 7-9 design wins for 2026.

"In fact, these four recent design wins are a concrete demonstration of the strength and momentum of our core business. The expansion of our global networking and security-as-a-service customer to an $8-to-10 million annual run-rate, the Tier-1 cyber security leader's selection of a higher-end Edge system for its next-generation product line, and our streaming infrastructure win with a path to $25-to-30 million in revenues over five years, collectively demonstrate the upsell power of our long-term relationships and the additive, non-cannibalizing nature of our portfolio. In parallel, our recent FPGA Smart NIC design win with a European secure communications leader, which will scale toward $3 million per year and marks our third Post-Quantum Cryptography design win to date, further expands our PQC customer base. Together, these wins confirm that our core business is not only thriving, but also growing faster than originally projected."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "While our core business accelerates through this key inflection point, we are also building deep momentum with two of the world's most promising contenders in the high-stakes race to architect the future infrastructure of AI inference. Reinforcing our position as a forward-thinking solutions provider in this space, we recently commenced the co-development of a specialized AI inference solution in cooperation with a major customer. Our pursuit of this upside is made possible by our unique platform of core assets, including our deep technological expertise and proprietary IP roots, our rapid, reliable customization and support capabilities, and our extensive and growing Tier-1 customer base."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "As we move forward through 2026, we are ideally positioned to benefit from a stronger-than-ever pipeline and from the extraordinary momentum of our target markets, both for our core products and for our AI inference infrastructure offerings. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and moving aggressively to actualize our full growth potential. We look forward to reporting the significant value that this will create for our shareholders, both in the quarters ahead and over the long term."

Conference Call Details

Silicom's Management will host an interactive conference today, April 30th, at 9am Eastern Time (6am Pacific Time, 4pm Israel Time) to review and discuss the results.

To participate, investors may either listen via a webcast link hosted on Silicom's website or via the dial-in. The link is under the investor relations' webcast section of Silicom's website at https://www.silicom-usa.com/webcasts/

For those that wish to dial in via telephone, one of the following teleconferencing numbers may be used:

US: 1 866 860 9642

ISRAEL: 03 918 0609

INTERNATIONAL: +972 3 918 0609

At: 9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

It is advised to connect to the conference call a few minutes before the start.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available for three months from the day after the call under the above-mentioned webcast section of Silicom's website.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed to optimize performance and efficiency in Cloud, Data Center and Edge environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput and minimize latency, serving as the infrastructure backbone for today's most critical technologies. Our innovations empower high-demand workloads across Artificial Intelligence (AI) inference, SD-WAN, SASE, cyber security, fabric switching, NFV, and more.

Our comprehensive portfolio, including high-speed server adapters, advanced hardware offloading and acceleration engines, AI NICs, FPGA-based smart cards, Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) hardware accelerators, white label switches and Edge CPEs, is used by Tier-1 customers throughout the world, including cloud players, service providers and OEMs, to enable their networks to scale efficiently. With engineering excellence, a strong financial position and a legacy of over 400 active Design Wins, Silicom serves as the "go-to" connectivity and performance partner for technology leaders around the globe, and drives the next generation of infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements.

For example, when the Company discusses its revenue outlook or guidance for future periods, growth opportunities, market demand for its products and solutions, expected customer deployments, the scalability of its business model, operating performance, strategic partnerships, technology leadership, or industry trends affecting cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence workloads, networking acceleration technologies or telecommunications markets, it is using forward-looking statements.

Additional factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers, industry trends affecting networking and data center infrastructure, including the migration to cloud architectures, disaggregation of networking systems and the separation of hardware and software solutions; the pace of adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence inference infrastructure; the timing and extent of market adoption of Silicom's new products and of new Design Wins achieved by Silicom; fluctuations in customer purchasing cycles and the timing of customer deployments; protection of intellectual property, changes in exchange rates; and the wars in Gaza, Lebanon and with Iran, as well as the war in the Ukraine, and existing and potential disruptions to global shipping routes such as the Straits of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Further information about the company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect Silicom's results of operations and financial condition, are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Silicom and that may be subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as "expect," "should," "believe," "anticipate" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Silicom that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, as well as lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Company Contact:

Eran Gilad, CFO

Silicom Ltd.

Tel: +972-9-764-4555

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

EK Global Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212 378 8040

E-mail: [email protected]

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets











(US$ thousands)















March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Audited)











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,032

$ 35,156 Short-term bank deposits

-



6,000 Marketable securities

4,982



6,958 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

13,866



9,194 Accounts receivables: Other

3,802



3,155 Inventories

63,485



52,650 Total current assets

116,167



113,113











Marketable securities

27,775



25,518 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,683



1,670 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,302



3,140 Intangible assets, net

3,491



2,569 Right of Use

6,389



6,147 Total assets $ 158,807

$ 152,157











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 20,406

$ 11,116 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

12,578



14,116 Lease Liabilities

2,204



2,019











Total current liabilities

35,188



27,251











Lease Liabilities

4,397



4,252 Liability for employees' severance benefits

3,127



3,049 Deferred tax liabilities

71



116











Total liabilities

42,783



34,668











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

77,549



76,647 Treasury shares

(55,171)



(55,171) Retained earnings

93,646



96,013 Total shareholders' equity

116,024



117,489











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 158,807

$ 152,157

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)















































































Three-month period





ended March 31,









2026

2025 Sales











$ 19,098

$ 14,385 Cost of sales













13,455



10,110 Gross profit













5,643



4,275























Research and development expenses













5,266



4,926 Selling and marketing expenses













1,861



1,487 General and administrative expenses













1,324



1,077 Total operating expenses













8,451



7,490























Operating income (loss)













(2,808)



(3,215)























Financial income (expenses), net













452



703 Income (loss) before income taxes













(2,356)



(2,512) Income taxes













11



294 Net income (loss)











$ (2,367)

$ (2,806)















































Basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)











$ (0.41)

$ (0.49) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute basic and diluted income (loss) per share (in thousands)













5,706



5,735

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results



















(Unaudited, US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)



























Three-month period









ended March 31,









2026

2025





















GAAP gross profit





$ 5,643

$ 4,275

(1) Share-based compensation (*)







87



77

Non-GAAP gross profit





$ 5,730

$ 4,352





















GAAP operating income (loss)





$ (2,808)

$ (3,215)

Gross profit adjustments







87



77

(1) Share-based compensation (*)







815



747

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)





$ (1,906)

$ (2,391)





















GAAP net income (loss)





$ (2,367)

$ (2,806)

Operating income (loss) adjustments







902



824

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)







11



(119)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)





$ (1,454)

$ (2,101)





















GAAP net income (loss)





$ (2,367)

$ (2,806)

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Cost of sales







87



77

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses







406



360

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses







236



180

Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses







173



207

Adjustments for Non-GAAP Financial income (loss), net







11



(119)

Non-GAAP net income (loss)





$ (1,454)

$ (2,101)





















GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)





$ (0.41)

$ (0.49)

(1) Share-based compensation (*)







0.16



0.14

(2) Lease liabilities - Financial expenses (income)







-



(0.02)

Non-GAAP basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$)





$ (0.25)

$ (0.37)









































(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))





















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SOURCE Silicom Ltd.