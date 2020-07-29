Silicom Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results

KFAR SAVA, Israel, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions, today today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Results

Second Quarter: Silicom's revenues for the second quarter of 2020 totalled $23.0 million compared with $25.4 million compared for the second quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totalled $1.3 million, or $0.18 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $2.3 million, or $0.30 per share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the quarter totalled $1.8 million, or $0.26 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $2.9 million, or $0.38 per share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2019.

First Six Months: Silicom's revenues for the first half of 2020 totalled $45.1 million compared with $55.6 million for the first half of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the period totalled $2.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share ($0.39 per basic share), compared with $5.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share ($0.78 per basic share), for the first half of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net income for the period totalled $4.1 million, or $0.57 per share (basic and diluted), compared with $6.9 million, or $0.91 per share (basic and diluted), for the first half of 2019.

Guidance for the Third Quarter

While remaining cautious due to the continued uncertainty of the market environment, improved visibility leads Management to project sequential double digit growth in revenues for the third quarter of 2020 as compared with the second quarter of 2020, totaling approximately $26 to $27 million.

Comments of Management

Shaike Orbach, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "The second quarter was another period of solid revenues and profits despite the ongoing COVID-19 disruptions to our supply chain and logistics. While the uncertainty of the situation may still lead to short-term delays in telco and cloud infrastructure investments, the booming demand for network capacity is leading to long-term acceleration of their SD-WAN, NFV, Security and 5G network build-out plans. We believe that this is a fundamental market change that will increase long-term demand for our innovative enabling solutions, which increase network flexibility and capacity while reducing network costs.

"The increased demand for capacity is already having an impact on our target markets, both new and traditional. For example, our Intelligent Bypass solutions were selected in April to maximize the throughput of a massive governmental broadband network, resulting in a $15 million Design Win. The fact that the project's integrator expects additional similar projects over time is just one demonstration of the continuous pipeline of opportunities that we see in each of our target markets."

Mr. Orbach concluded, "While the environment remains uncertain, with a long list of design wins, a healthy cash balance, solid baseline activities and strong market fundamentals, we are well positioned and optimistic about our long-term prospects. As such, we continue to project that we will achieve a double-digit CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for several years ahead - once our markets return to normal."

***

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, as well as taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income, net income or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 170 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's increasing dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers in the evolving cloud-based, SD-WAN, NFV and Edge markets, the speed and extent to which solutions are adopted by these markets, likelihood that Silicom will rely increasingly on customers which provide solutions in these evolving markets, resulting in an increasing dependence on a smaller number of larger customers, difficulty in commercializing and marketing of Silicom's products and services, maintaining and protecting brand recognition, protection of intellectual property, competition, disruptions to our manufacturing and development along with general disruptions to the entire world economy relating to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other factors detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words, such as "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets











(US$ thousands)















June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,689

$ 16,469 Short-term bank deposits

5,000



13,542 Marketable securities

34,715



14,045 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

16,650



24,936 Accounts receivables: Other

8,910



4,964 Inventories

45,684



36,491 Total current assets

138,648



110,447











Marketable securities

25,798



46,542 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,638



1,640 Deferred tax assets

1,784



1,798 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,645



3,574 Intangible assets, net

2,548



1,718 Right of Use

3,484



3,783 Goodwill

25,561



25,561 Total assets $ 203,106

$ 195,063











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 13,751

$ 16,419 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

24,700



8,823 Lease Liabilities

1,247



1,090











Total current liabilities

39,698



26,332











Lease Liabilities

2,202



2,693 Liability for employees' severance benefits

2,992



2,910 Deferred tax liabilities

272



205











Total liabilities

45,164



32,140











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

58,387



57,152 Treasury shares

(17,017)



(8,009) Retained earnings

116,572



113,780 Total shareholders' equity

157,942



162,923











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 203,106

$ 195,063

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations















































(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Six-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Sales $ 23,045

$ 25,402

$ 45,115

$ 55,629 Cost of sales

15,321



16,728



30,272



36,775 Gross profit

7,724



8,674



14,843



18,854























Research and development expenses

3,862



3,659



7,662



7,479 Selling and marketing expenses

1,396



1,692



2,935



3,321 General and administrative expenses

979



1,054



1,892



2,077 Total operating expenses

6,237



6,405



12,489



12,877























Operating income (loss)

1,487



2,269



2,354



5,977























Financial income, net

209



430



1,240



725 Income (Loss) before income taxes

1,696



2,699



3,594



6,702 Income taxes

392



421



802



784 Net income (loss) $ 1,304

$ 2,278

$ 2,792

$ 5,918







































































Basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.39

$ 0.78























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute basic income per share (in thousands)

7,153



7,587



7,231



7,587















































Diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.77























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute diluted income per share (in thousands)

7,168



7,635



7,265



7,644

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results















































(US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Six-month period

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019























GAAP gross profit $ 7,724

$ 8,674

$ 14,843

$ 18,854 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

109



106



280



222 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 7,833

$ 8,780

$ 15,123

$ 19,076























GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,487

$ 2,269

$ 2,354

$ 5,977 Gross profit adjustments

109



106



280



222 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

357



457



908



995 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,953

$ 2,832

$ 3,542

$ 7,194























GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,304

$ 2,278

$ 2,792

$ 5,918 Operating income adjustments

466



563



1,188



1,217 (2) Taxes on amortization of acquired intangible assets

67



67



134



(211) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,837

$ 2,908

$ 4,114

$ 6,924























GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,304

$ 2,278

$ 2,792

$ 5,918 Adjustments for Non-GAAP cost of sales

109



106



280



222 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

181



217



428



463 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

86



117



230



256 Adjustments for Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

90



123



250



276 Adjustments for Non-GAAP Income taxes

67



67



134



(211) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,837

$ 2,908

$ 4,114

$ 6,924























GAAP basic income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.39

$ 0.78 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.07



0.07



0.16



0.16 (2) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.01



0.02



(0.03) Non-GAAP basic income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.57

$ 0.91























GAAP diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.38

$ 0.77 (1) Share-based compensation (*)

0.07



0.07



0.17



0.16 (2) Acquisition-related adjustments

0.01



0.01



0.02



(0.02) Non-GAAP diluted income per ordinary share (US$) $ 0.26

$ 0.38

$ 0.57

$ 0.91























(*) Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

