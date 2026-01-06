Simply expands its creative hobbies vision with the launch of Simply Piano for Android XR

This launch marks a significant step in Simply's vision to bring creativity to every home. Across the entire Google device ecosystem, Simply demonstrates how advanced technology is at its best when it serves the human spirit. By reimagining how people of all ages and backgrounds engage with creativity, Simply empowers millions worldwide to keep learning and creating by making the pursuit of creative hobbies simple, fun, and at the heart of the human experience.

"Playing music is one of the most deeply human experiences there is, and we believe technologies like augmented reality could act as a driver for that pursuit - elevating our inherent capacity to create," said Yuval Kaminka, Co-Founder and CEO of Simply. "We're using these immersive tools to remove the friction of learning the piano and to dial up the fun, giving more people a glimpse of what's possible when technology truly serves humanity. It's a meaningful step on our ongoing journey to make creative hobbies simple and fun for everyone -an immersive, inspiring way for more people to experience the joy of being creative."

Using advanced XR technology, learners can see virtual keys light up to guide their practice, receive real-time AI feedback, and even learn without a physical piano using the virtual keyboard. The experience blends Simply's proven method, reviewed by hundreds of thousands of people online, with the immersive capabilities of augmented reality, making music learning feel all encompassing, exciting, and inspiring.

"Augmented and mixed reality aren't just for gaming and entertainment," said Eliran Douenias, Head of Product Innovation at Simply. "They're allowing Simply to redefine how people connect with our creative side. Android XR opens the door to many more ways to express our creativity."

"We've already made huge steps with Simply Piano for Apple Vision Pro and have seen incredible results. Our apps are a strong example of how these cutting-edge technologies can reach beyond early adopters," he added. "We're excited to bring the same vision and creative potential to Google's newly minted augmented reality ecosystem, and we believe this is just the beginning of broader opportunities to make creative expression more fun and engaging through technology."

With millions of active learners across more than 180 countries, Simply has become synonymous with meaningful and fun creative time for the whole family. The company develops several popular apps including Simply Guitar, Simply Sing, Simply Draw, and Simply Piano. The launch of Simply Piano for Android XR underscores the company's leadership in using technology – from AR to AI – to enhance what it means to be human.

To learn more about Simply Piano for Android XR and experience the future of creative hobbies, visit https://www.hellosimply.com/simply-piano-xr.

