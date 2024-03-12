Sisense Unlocks Developer Innovation with General Availability of Compose SDK for Fusion

New powerful toolkit empowers developers to embed analytics directly into app code for customized analytic solutions and data experiences

Sisense also announces Fusion Winter 2024 release



NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense , the leader in AI-driven analytics that empowers enterprises to seamlessly transform their data into a competitive edge, today announced the general availability of Compose SDK for Fusion . This software developer toolkit enables the delivery of customized data experiences using a code-first, scalable, and modular approach to accelerate go-to-market and optimize cost savings. The company also announced its Fusion Winter 2024 release to enhance Sisense's analytics suite—composed of Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK —with powerful new features for collaboration and customization.

Sisense Fusion Compose SDK

With Fusion Compose SDK, developers can utilize Sisense's API-first analytic platform, enabling the creation of dynamic queries, charts, and filters directly from application code without any predefined dashboards or widgets. Developers can build and quickly iterate sophisticated and context-aware analytics, allowing companies to save on expensive developer hours, generate revenue faster by decreasing development time, and remain nimble within the ever-changing data landscape to stay ahead of the competition.

"Compose SDK has significantly elevated our development process, offering a comprehensive toolkit that enables a high degree of customization and empowers our users' diverse business needs," shared Hive Co-founder and CTO Eric Typaldos. "The SDK's modern and flexible architecture provides our developers with a robust platform that is both enjoyable to work with and strategically advantageous in our competitive market."

"Our mission is to inspire app builders to accelerate innovation using insights and data experiences across the entire analytics journey," said Ariel Katz, CEO of Sisense. "With the general availability of Fusion Compose SDK, we're offering a transformative toolkit that redefines how developers integrate customized analytics into applications. Compose SDK embodies our commitment to empowering developers, and offers companies a strategic advantage to move faster, adapt quickly, and lead the market."

Sisense Fusion Compose SDK offers:

Faster Go-to-Market

Designed for rapid integration within multiple frameworks, companies can quickly launch analytics that are infused into their products.

Flexible Bespoke Integration

Developers can craft personalized analytics to provide solutions that are seamlessly customized to their organization's specific business needs.

Cost Savings

Companies can efficiently integrate advanced analytics into products, reducing development time and expenses.

Today's SaaS product teams are challenged to release more products within shorter development cycles. Integrating analytics post-development with third-party products can create discrepancies between the applications and the analytics tools that are running alongside them, ultimately hurting the user journey. Compose SDK changes this dynamic by enabling companies to infuse analytics everywhere with a custom-coded analytics functionality that runs natively within the application. Embedding context-aware analytics in a code-first, scalable, and modular way creates a more powerful development cycle that delivers analytics right where users need them.

Sisense Fusion Winter 2024

Sisense Fusion Winter 2024 enables users to save more time with co-authored dashboards that make a lasting impression with tailored loading animations. With insights from natural language queries that understand app filters, Fusion Winter 2024 builds stability into the existing Sisense analytics suite while seamlessly combining dashboard design and custom branding. The release enables analytics to become an integral component of the company's brand while offering greater development collaboration and control to minimize workflow disruptions.

About Sisense

Sisense is an AI-driven analytics platform that empowers users to build business analytics, and accelerate product innovation by equipping product and development teams with a complete suite of no-, low-, and pro-code tools. Sisense integrates context-aware insights and analytics into data products in a modular, flexible, and scalable way. Composed of Fusion Embed, Sisense Cloud, and Compose SDK, Sisense's flexible analytics platform has 21 patents to date and enables customers like ZoomInfo, Nasdaq, and Air Canada to infuse actionable insights into their customer experiences. Deeply committed to data privacy and protection, Sisense maintains an ISO 27701 privacy certification and an ISO 27001 information security management certification. Founded in Israel in 2004, the company employs a globally distributed workforce with offices in New York City, London, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.sisense.com .

