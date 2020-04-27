Sixgill's Darkfeed Now Available in Anomali APP Store

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixgill , a leading cyber threat intelligence company, today announced that as part of its partnership with Anomali, its new Darkfeed™ automated threat intelligence is available in the Anomali Preferred Partner (APP) Store. With access to this new intelligence stream, joint customers can integrate a real-time, automated feed of deep and dark web indicators into their existing security infrastructure and operations via Anomali ThreatStream. With a comprehensive set of indicators of compromise (IOCs) from Darkfeed™, organizations can quickly respond to and even anticipate active threats against their organizations.

"If your company isn't ahead of the curve, it's behind it. To stay secure, you need automated threat intelligence drawn directly from the dark web, where malicious attackers live," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Sixgill. "Darkfeed offers contextual and advanced warnings on emerging threats, delivered directly into organizations' existing security platforms so that security teams can take action before an attack."

Darkfeed is a blacklist of malicious IOCs extracted from Sixgill's real-time, comprehensive collection of deep, dark and surface web intelligence. Structured in STIX format, Darkfeed seamlessly integrates into SIEM, SOAR, or any other security platforms, which gives users the ability to better anticipate attacks and proactively protect their organizations.

"Bad actors operate in every corner of the deep and dark web. Organizations that lack visibility into the wide range of attacks emanating from it are going to fall victim to ransomware, data breaches, IP theft and other forms of cybercrime," said John Callon, Anomali VP of Solutions and Partner Marketing. "Our partnership with Sixgill expands our customers' access to automated sources of threat intelligence that help them understand and respond to the most serious threats they face."

Anomali ThreatStream customers can access Darkfeed through a free version that offers a select IOC stream and via the premium version, which includes all IOCs, use cases, and types. Existing Anomali customers access Darkfeed via the APP Store. Learn more about the how to access Sixgill via Anomali at: https://www.anomali.com/app-store.

Sixgill is a cyber threat intelligence company that helps organizations protect their critical assets, reduce fraud and data breaches, protect their brand, and minimize attack surface. Sixgill's platform empowers security teams with contextual and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ harness Sixgill's unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and delivers real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include global 2000 enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, government and law enforcement entities.

