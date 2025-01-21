SkyREM refinances 2.5M SF industrial portfolio with $170M loan

Totalling approximately 2.5 million square feet, the portfolio is spread across highly sought-after markets in South Carolina, North Carolina, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Georgia, Iowa and Pennsylvania. These areas benefit from strong labor markets, low unemployment rates and positive population growth trends.

At closing, the properties were 99% leased to 15 diverse tenants across a variety of industries, including technology, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, aerospace and government. Many tenants have long histories at the properties, ranging from 1 to 20+ years, with an average tenure of approximately 8 years.

The JLL Debt Advisory team included Managing Director Peter Rotchford, Senior Director Lucas Borges Executive Managing Director Riaz Cassum and Senior Managing Director Steven Binswanger.

"We are thrilled to expand and diversify our lending partnerships with such a trusted institution like Apollo. We want to thank the JLL team for facilitating the multi asset financing and look forward to working with them on many more transactions in the future," said Alex Dembitzer, Founder of SkyREM.

Despite a national pullback in industrial leasing since the pandemic highs, the Logistics & Parcel Delivery industry was a top performer in the sector this year, driven in large part by increased Asian 3PL demand. In New Jersey, leasing volume in Q3 2024 came in at the second greatest level of all time, tallying 14 million square feet.

