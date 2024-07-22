Solutum Taps Business Veteran Daniel Friedmann

Friedmann Tasked with Global Scaling of Company's Sustainable Material with Holistic End-of-Life for Flexible Packaging

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutum Technologies Ltd., innovator of sustainable materials with a holistic end-of-life, officially announced the addition of Daniel Friedmann as Corporate Director and Board Member. Solutum offers packaging manufacturers a solution with a holistic end of life, minimizing the environmental impact of plastic packaging.

Friedmann previously served as Chairman and then also as CEO of Carbon Engineering, the pioneer and category leader in direct air capture. Under his leadership, direct air capture technology has become a pillar of decarbonization efforts. Prior to this, Friedmann was Corporate Director and CEO of MDA Space (TSX: MDA) (formerly MDA Ltd.), leader in advanced technology and services for the global space industry. During his tenure with MDA, Friedmann oversaw company growth from $80 million to over $2 billion in revenues.

"Plastic pollution is an immense problem facing the planet. Flexible packaging poses a particular challenge for packaging manufacturers who are mandated to reduce plastic waste," said Friedmann. "We have a ready-to-go scalable solution that enables manufacturers to reduce their material use and offers a holistic end-of-life for flexible packaging applications."

Solutum's scalable, sustainable packaging solution works on existing converter machines and processes across the plastics supply chain. The material can be composted in industrial composting or biodegrade in soil and water, leaving no environmental impact.

"Our mission is lofty – to solve the plastic waste crisis. We have all seen the impact of plastics on the environment, on oceans, wildlife and human health," said Sharon Barak, Founder and President of Solutum. "Daniel has an incredible track record of success building and expanding businesses that impact the world."

Friedmann's recent success with Carbon Engineering, which culminated in the company's largest investor acquiring the shares they didn't already own in the company for $1.1 billion, demonstrates his ability to deliver environmental solutions to market.

Friedmann has been working with the Solutum team as Corporate Director since late 2023 crafting the go-to-market strategy and building key partnerships.

About Solutum Technologies Ltd.

Solutum offers a holistic solution to single-use plastic end-of-life on its mission to eliminate plastic waste. The company is scaling up production, providing a sustainable material for flexible packaging that delivers on performance and offers a holistic end-of-life for entities that employ a structured sustainability plan and those that don't. Solutum tackles waste at the source by enabling manufacturers to reduce the material used for packaging applications. At end-of-life, Solutum's material decomposes in industrial compositing facilities and biodegrades in soil and ambient water, leaving no environmental impact. Solutum material is compatible and working in existing converter machinery and processes. It's also being validated in machines made by packaging leaders.

For more information, visit: www.solutum.co and follow Solutum on LinkedIn.

