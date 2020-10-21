Source Defense Launches New Product to Fortify Client-Side Security and Protect Websites Against 1st Party Code & Open Source Attacks

Client-side Platform Protects Consumers and Businesses from "Formjacking" and Magecart attacks as Pandemic Conditions Expected to Drive Dramatic Growth in Online Shopping this Holiday Season

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Defense, the market leader in client-side website security, today announced its new offering of "Website in Page Protection" (WiPP), as well as product enhancements and performance improvements to the VICE sandboxing technology within the Source Defense Platform. WiPP's added security benefits protecting eCommerce and other web interfaces from data-stealing threats arrive at a critical time, as online shopping is expected to increase dramatically this holiday season, along with online banking and demand for telehealth services.

The Source Defense Platform protects online businesses and their customers from automated attacks and client-side threats, and improves operational efficiency. The latest platform release focuses on maximizing performance and effectiveness in protecting online customers' website journeys and providing an additional layer of protection from malicious code and intrusions exploiting vulnerable software and third-party services behind the web storefronts of major retailers, banks and healthcare services. As these sites rely on ever more third-party code to drive efficiency, data analytics and the user experience, it becomes increasingly difficult to detect and isolate attackers infiltrating web page supply chains to illicitly steal personal and financial information at scale.

Analyzing consumer buying habits during COVID-19, eMarketer research predicts a 10.5% decline in total 2020 U.S. retail sales, with a 14% drop in brick-and-mortar sales - but forecasts an 18% surge in eCommerce. eMarketer's online growth outlook expects increases in both the number of digital shoppers and the average spending per buyer. These gains also reflect the pandemic's impact on how different age groups shop online, predicting a 12.2% increase for shoppers 65 and over, who may be less familiar with security threats and online scams. Greater reliance on digital and contactless shopping during an ongoing pandemic creates vast opportunities for criminals following the money, as FBI cybercrime alerts continually illustrate.

"Every organization wants reliable threat intel that provides proof of their security tools performing, protecting, and delivering value," said Source Defense CTO and Co-founder Hadar Blutrich. "Monitoring and alerting are no longer sufficient ways to prevent Magecart attacks. By having the ability to detect and protect, Source Defense has made it easier for any business in any industry to implement our products and harness its power, allowing users to better fortify their websites from malicious threats today."

The release of WiPP strengthens the Source Defense arsenal protecting websites from attacks originating from first-party code, insider threats, and vulnerabilities introduced by open source libraries.

Key Benefits of WiPP include:

Protects websites from attacks originating within businesses' own first-party code, vulnerable open source software libraries, embedded third-party integrations and more

Real-time detection & protection defeating efforts to escalate privileges and covertly manipulate site forms and data

Detailed analysis of script behavior, actions taken, and necessary permissions

Extension of organizations' security perimeter across web properties, driving additional value from other existing security products, while protecting web apps from client-side attacks such as Magecart or formjacking threats.

"There is a large gap in security that's formed in the protection chain that ought to extend to end users. As more of a website's work is done within a user's browsers, those applications are now more exposed in a no man's land that attackers are all too ready to exploit," said 451 Group Analyst Eric Hanselman.¹

Source Defense is an analyst-recognized pioneer and innovator of technologies that leverage machine learning, industry regulations and best practices to improve website security and efficiency. The Source Defense Platform is a SaaS offering that monitors, detects and projects all aspects of Magecart attacks. WiPP sits alongside Source Defense's VICE product and the ADMIN management console.

Source Defense was named a Forbes Top Security company to watch in 2020.

To learn more about Source Defense, visit: https://www.sourcedefense.com.

Check out Source Defense's recent White Paper: This Year's COVID-19 Holiday Shopping Season Could be a Christmas Party for Cybercriminals

¹ 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, Source Defense looks to close web app security gaps, June, 2020

About Source Defense

Source Defense is the market leader in Client-side Security for websites, providing real-time threat detection, protection and prevention of vulnerabilities originating in JavaScript. The Source Defense patented Website Client-side Security Platform offers the most comprehensive & complete SaaS offering addressing threats and risks coming from the increased usage of JavaScript, libraries and open source in websites today.

The ADMIN management console, VICE sandboxing and WiPP data shield offerings utilize patented technology and are deployed by leading Fortune 500 enterprises in the Financial, Retail, and Healthcare markets. Headquartered in Israel, with branches across the US and a strong community of global valuable partnerships, Source Defense is the most innovative, reliable and trusted partner in the fight against client-side attacks.

Contact Information

Courtney Brady

[email protected]

SOURCE Source Defense