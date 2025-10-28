Spacial Raises $10M Seed Round to Automate Engineering & Permits in Residential Construction with AI

The company empowers architects and builders to go from plan to permit in days, not months—accelerating the construction of more affordable homes across the U.S.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacial , creator of an AI-powered platform automating residential engineering and permitting, announced a $10 million seed round led by TLV Partners , with participation from Mango Capital , Re Angels , and HTV . The investment will be used to accelerate AI development and expand its sales and customer success teams in order to scale adoption among architects, builders, and design professionals—all helping grow the company's footprint in the trillion-dollar U.S. housing market, one of the least digitized sectors in the economy.

Since launching in 2024, Spacial's booked revenue has grown by 300%, supporting more than 140 active projects across the U.S. The company has grown its team to over 20 employees, with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA, and an R&D center based in Tel Aviv.

Traditional residential construction remains slow, fragmented, and costly, plagued by manual drafting, redundant reviews, and long coordination cycles that inflate budgets and delay projects. Outdated planning workflows create inefficiencies and waste, leaving vast potential for AI-driven innovation to transform how homes are designed and built. Coordination problems endemic to home design account for up to 30% of project waste, while rework adds another 12% in costs.

As a result, producing permit-ready plans can take up to 27 weeks and costs on average $30,000 per project, making homeownership, long considered at the heart of the 'American Dream,' increasingly out of reach. These inefficiencies impact everyone in the process: Architects face creative bottlenecks, builders lose valuable time, engineers spend hours on repetitive tasks, and families endure rising costs and delays.

Spacial is transforming this process by developing a platform that automates the most time-consuming parts of engineering and permitting—developing dedicated AI models for residential construction plans which automatically convert 2D architectural drawings into detailed 3D, code-compliant structural and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) plans with built-in design conflict detection, automatic local code validation, and engineering oversight and approval. By combining AI precision with human oversight and streamlining the handoff between architects, engineers, and permitting authorities, Spacial shortens cycles, reduces risk and waste, and enables teams to build faster according to local code while improving building (and living) quality.

Spacial was co-founded by CEO Maor Greenberg, a real estate and construction executive with over 19 years of experience. He is the founder of Greenberg Group, a vertically integrated real estate company based in Palo Alto, encompassing development, construction, and architecture; and Chief Product Officer Ami Avrahami—a seasoned technology entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience. He previously co-founded Reali, a real estate fintech company, and Veev, a prefab construction tech startup backed by top-tier investors. At Spacial, Maor and Ami combine deep domain and product expertise to lead the development of an AI-powered platform that simplifies and accelerates the design-to-permit workflow.

"The residential construction process has been stuck in the same slow, manual loop for decades," said Maor Greenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Spacial. "Spacial brings the art of AI automation to building—transforming how plans are engineered, coordinated, and approved. By eliminating obstacles and reducing costly errors, we're giving builders and architects the control, speed, confidence, and time for creativity they need to deliver quality housing faster, while helping communities make homeownership more affordable."

"We invest in teams that rethink how legacy industries operate, and Spacial is a prime example," said Yonatan Mandelbaum, Partner at TLV Partners. "Spacial is taking one of the slowest, most fragmented parts of construction and turning it into a streamlined, connected, and scalable process. By doing so, they're not just improving workflows, they're redefining how homes get built."

Spacial's technology integrates directly with the tools architects and engineers already use, catching potential design conflicts (i.e., plumbing lines intersecting with structural beams) before submission. By resolving such issues early, Spacial helps reduce material waste and rework, contributing to greater sustainability and faster municipal approvals. The company is also partnering with local authorities to help streamline permit reviews, ensuring that plans are code-aligned from the get-go, reducing the back-and-forth revisions that slow development.

"Our mission is to future-proof the construction industry," added Ami Avrahami, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Spacial. "We're building technology that connects design, engineering, and permitting in one seamless process, making residential construction smarter, faster, and more accessible for everyone."

Spacial is an AI-powered engineering platform that delivers fast, accurate, and permit-ready structural and MEP plans for residential construction. The platform converts 2D architectural drawings into 3D, code-compliant construction documents with built-in design conflict detection, architectural detailing, and local code validation. Every plan undergoes a thorough evaluation and professional approval by licensed engineers to meet permitting standards. Architects, builders, and developers rely on Spacial to reduce delays, lower costs, and streamline the path from design to permit. With over 140 active projects across the U.S., Spacial is redefining how residential projects get built. Visit https://spacial.io for more information.

