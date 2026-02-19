Speedata, Creator of World's First Analytics Processing Unit (APU), Partners with Nebul to Bring High-Performance Big Data and AI Analytics to European Sovereign Cloud

As the need for secure AI compute surges, European demand for AI data center capacity tripled in 2025, requiring Neocloud providers to scale significantly. At the same time, European organizations face a structural problem - accelerating data-intensive workloads has traditionally meant moving to hyperscale cloud providers whose parent companies may be subject to foreign legal jurisdiction.

This partnership offers Nebul customers a decisive advantage. By integrating Speedata's analytics accelerator with Nebul's European-owned infrastructure, enterprises can achieve significant performance gains and lower total cost of ownership on Apache Spark workloads while their data remains under European legal authority.

Speedata's APU is the first processor purpose-built for big data & advanced analytics workloads. In standard benchmarks, the APU has demonstrated up to 100x performance gains over CPUs and GPUs. Working alongside CPUs and GPUs, the APU addresses the data layer bottleneck, delivering improvements in time-to-insights, energy efficiency, and cost.

Beyond traditional data processing workloads like batch ETL, the APU accelerates AI data preparation and cleaning, as well as real-time query-oriented RAG and TAG (Table Oriented Generation), bringing accelerated structured & table data to LLMs.

The APU is a hardware-optimized ASIC that executes Apache Spark SQL natively, running complex queries, joins, aggregations, and transformations directly in silicon rather than memory.

Nebul will host Speedata's APU technology within its European data center network, powered by renewable energy. As a preferred Speedata partner and sovereign cloud provider in EMEA, Nebul will offer the APU as part of its Data Platform, giving European enterprises a high-performance, advanced analytics solution that complements Nebul's existing AI infrastructure sustainably.

Running advanced analytics at scale has always been extremely costly. The APU changes that equation," said Adi Gelvan, CEO of Speedata. "In one enterprise AI data preprocessing deployment, customers replaced 38 servers with just 3, achieving over 90% cost reduction. With Speedata on Nebul's sovereign cloud, European enterprises can lower their infrastructure and operational costs while keeping their data under European governance."

Sovereignty isn't a value statement; it's an operational requirement," said Arnold Juffer, CEO of Nebul. "True data sovereignty extends beyond GDPR compliance and EU-based data centers to encompass ownership structure, operational control, and jurisdictional authority. Our customers need to know who owns their infrastructure, who operates it, and who can be compelled to access it. With Speedata, we can now add high-performance data processing performance to that offer."

The partnership reflects growing demand among European enterprises for accelerated infrastructure that addresses sovereignty as a governance issue, not merely a compliance checkbox.

The partnership will initially focus on EMEA enterprise customers in sectors where both analytics performance and data governance are critical.

About Speedata

Speedata is the creator of the Analytics Processing Unit (APU), the first processor purpose-built for data analytics and AI data processing workloads. By executing Apache Spark operations directly in silicon, Speedata's APU delivers significant improvements in processing speed and cost efficiency compared to general-purpose compute. Enterprises use Speedata to accelerate their most demanding Big Data, batch ETL, analytics, and AI data processing workloads.

Learn more at www.speedata.io

About Nebul

Nebul is Europe's sovereign AI cloud provider, delivering enterprise-grade AI infrastructure with full data control and compliance. Named a 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendor and an official NVIDIA Elite Cloud Service Provider, Nebul operates green-energy data centers across Europe, powering the latest NVIDIA GPU technologies including the latest Blackwell models.

Trusted by leading healthcare institutions, government agencies, and enterprises, Nebul provides the complete AI Factory - from model training and fine-tuning to deployment - all within GDPR, EU AI Act, and NIS2-compliant infrastructure. Nebul is expanding across Europe to meet surging demand for private, sovereign and tailored AI that matches hyperscale performance without compromising European values. Nebul's mission is clear: deliver the performance of hyperscale clouds with the privacy and control of European sovereignty.

Learn more at https://nebul.com/accelerated-spark/

