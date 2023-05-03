SQream chosen for CRN 2023 Big Data 100 List

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the data analytics company that enables enterprises to gain critical business insights from massive datasets, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company ®, named SQream on its 2023 Big Data 100 list. This annual list recognizes the technology vendors that go above and beyond by delivering innovation-driven products and services that solution providers can use to help organizations of all sizes gain the competitive advantages of becoming data-driven companies.

CRN's Big Data 100 list identifies IT vendors that have consistently made technical innovation a top priority through their portfolios of big data management and integration tools; systems and platforms; and data operations and observability offerings. Over the years, the Big Data 100 list has become an invaluable resource for solution providers that trust CRN to help them find vendors that specialize in data intelligence, insights, and analytics.

SQream is taking on the data analytics industry by enabling organizations to ask bigger questions of extremely large, complicated data sets, with no off-limit questions, from maximizing existing data pipelines to prediction accuracy and responding to queries faster than any other processor. Designed for the new category of tera-to-peta-scale data, SQream's GPU-powered platform enables enterprises to rapidly ingest and analyze their growing data – providing full-picture visibility for improved customer experience, operational efficiency, increased revenue, and previously unobtainable business insights.

"IT vendors featured on CRN's 2023 Big Data 100 list have demonstrated a proven ability to bring much-needed innovation, insight and industry expertise to the solution providers and customers that need it the most," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I am honored to recognize these companies for their commitment toward elevating and improving the ways businesses gain value from their data."

"SQream envisions a world where organizations of all sizes - from SMBs to the largest enterprises - quickly and easily gain full value from their massive data stores," said Ami Gal CEO and co-founder of SQream. "It is an honor to be recognized for this mission on this year's CRN Big Data 100 list and will continue to push the envelope further for efficient and accelerated data analytics."

The 2023 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100 .

About SQream

SQream is a data analytics company that helps organizations Ask Bigger by providing them with accurate insights at a lower cost. Our unique technology empowers businesses to analyze exponentially more data, and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities, organizations are able to stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data exploration to the next level, Ask Bigger and unlock new opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including LG U+, Sinch, AIS, and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

