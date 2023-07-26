SQream Joins Samsung Cloud Platform Ecosystem

SQream is a petabyte-scale database platform in the Samsung Cloud Platform ecosystem allowing customers to leverage sophisticated analytics tools on a secure and scalable cloud environment to query massive datasets and gain critical business insights

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , a scalable GPU accelerated data analytics software platform built for massive data stores and AI/ML workloads, today announced the availability of their flagship product, SQream DB , a GPU-based analytics software solution, on the Samsung Cloud Platform (SCP). Now, Samsung Cloud Platform users will be able to gain maximum insights from their data/AI/ML sets in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost, regardless of the dataset size or query complexity.

In 2021, Samsung SDS launched a customizable enterprise platform; the Samsung Cloud Platform (SCP)., offering cloud services optimized for the various business needs of corporate customers who demand security, safety, and availability within IT operations. SQreamDB is designed to handle petabyte-scale complex queries and is now available for all customers on the SCP, enabling users to run AI/ML workloads, generate more accurate ML models, and gain additional business intelligence insights. SQreamDB is a petabyte-scale database analytics platform currently available on the SCP, setting a new benchmark for analytics capabilities across the board.

"At Samsung Cloud Platform, we strive to offer the best-in-class solutions that meet our customers evolving needs. We are delighted that SQream, a renowned leader in the data analytics space, is joining this extensive ecosystem and further enriching our platform," said Wooyong Jung, Vice President and Leader of SCP Business Team at Samsung SDS. "With SQream's analytics platform now available on the SCP, businesses are empowered to leverage sophisticated analytics tools within our secure and scalable cloud environment to query datasets of any size and gain critical insights. We're confident SQream will enable our users to drive new growth and success in today's data-centric world."

SQreamDB is a GPU-based SQL database that empowers organizations to query and perform analytics on complex, petabyte-scale datasets, and gain time-sensitive insights faster than ever in a cost-effective manner.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside Samsung SDS," said Ami Gal, CEO and co-founder of SQream. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for our company, as we join forces with this global technology leader to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the world of data analytics and accelerate data-driven innovation. SQreamDB is redefining the boundaries of big data processing and empowers businesses with unparalleled speed, scalability, and efficiency, and by harnessing the combined expertise and cutting-edge technologies of SQream and Samsung SDS, we are poised to revolutionize the way organizations harness the power of data, enabling them to make smarter, faster, and more informed business decisions."

Click here to learn more about the SQream offering on the SCP, and how SQreamDB can empower your organization to gain the most of its dataset and accelerate big data analytic workloads, with no off-limit queries.

About SQream

SQream is a data analytics company that helps organizations break through barriers to ask the biggest, most important questions from their data. Our GPU-based technology empowers businesses to overcome dataset limits and query complexity to analyze exponentially more data, and get substantially faster insights at dramatic cost-savings. By leveraging SQream's advanced analytics capabilities for AI/ML, enterprises can stay ahead of their competitors while reducing hardware usage. If you want to take your data initiatives to the next level, Ask Bigger and unlock new opportunities with SQream.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including Samsung, LiveAction, Sinch, Orange, AIS, LG and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

