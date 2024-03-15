SQream to Showcase its Groundbreaking SQL on GPU Analytics Acceleration Platform at NVIDIA GTC

Increasing the efficiency of AI and ML processes, leading data analytics accelerator company to demonstrate the only enterprise-scale SQL on GPU solution, which transforms data-intensive and complex workloads

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , a leading provider of scalable, GPU-accelerated data analytics software for large data sets and AI/ML workloads, today announced its participation in this year's NVIDIA GTC AI conference. At the event, SQream will showcase its innovative SQL on GPU processing capabilities, which are designed to manage and transform data processing at a scale ranging from terabytes to petabytes. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionize data analytics, AI and ML efficiencies across various sectors and applications.

The latest iteration of SQreamDB enhances the core of SQream's GPU-accelerated analytics platform with advanced optimization features tailored for enterprise applications. By leveraging NVIDIA GPUs, including cutting-edge NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs , it achieves TPC-H benchmark results that are three times faster than those of the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU , significantly reducing the total time to insight for critical enterprise analytics. This improvement positions SQreamDB as a powerful accelerator for data-intensive tasks and ML/AI workloads, offering seamless integration with all existing data stacks and architectures.

"Embracing GPUs is crucial for data science teams, not just in model training but also in data preparation," stated Deborah Leff, Chief Revenue Officer at SQream. "Our platform dramatically enhances the productivity of analysts and data scientists by eliminating bottlenecks, batch processing, and long-running queries while removing limits on data set size and query complexity. This unleashes their potential to drive higher value analytics and innovation. We're excited to showcase at GTC this year and demonstrate how SQream empowers organizations to enhance performance without bill shock, thanks to our scalable SQL on GPU capabilities."

SQream will be taking part in a panel discussion hosted by WEKA , the AI-native data platform company, where they will appear alongside Hitachi Vantara , a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., and leader in the field of data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management. The panel will delve into: Understanding the advantages of GPU-accelerated SQL analytics in a high-demand environment, strategies for effectively scaling data analytics operations to support a large team of data scientists and best practices for reducing maintenance overhead while ensuring high performance and reliability.

Join SQream at NVIDIA GTC AI Conference, at The Bowers Institute, on Tuesday, March 19th, at 3:00PM to experience the transformative power of their SQL on GPU scaling solution.

To register for the panel discussion, visit https://www.weka.io/lp/sqream-gtc-meeting-space-session .

