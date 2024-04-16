SQream's No-Code Platform Panoply Earns 21 G2 Badges in Key Customer Satisfaction Categories for Spring 2024 Report

These badges demonstrate Panoply's Continuously Unparalleled Excellence in data warehousing and data extraction based on compiled user reviews

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , the GPU accelerated data processing and analytics company, announced today the remarkable achievement that its no-code ELT and analytics platform Panoply , has received 21 prestigious G2 badges for Spring 2024. These accolades highlight Panoply's continued commitment to excellence and innovation in the data warehouse and ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) space, and underscores Panoply's dedication to their customers, particularly in the realm of ease of use, and marks the highest number of badges awarded to the company in one report to date.

G2, a prominent authority in business software and service evaluations, leverages the collective knowledge of its user community to aid individuals in making well-informed choices regarding software and services for their enterprises. The G2 Spring 2024 Report rankings underscore Panoply's significance to small- and medium-sized businesses grappling with data extraction challenges and highlight the exceptional simplicity of Panoply's no-code approach.

"We are truly honored to receive 21 G2 badges, which reflect Panoply's year-on-year growth in customer satisfaction. Simplifying data management in the no-code ELT space is at the core of our commitment to our customer base, and we are thrilled to see that Panoply's exceptional solutions driving data transformation consistently receive this trusted stamp of approval," said Ami Gal, CEO and Co-Founder of SQream. "We look forward to advancing our strategy of delivering robust data management solutions across all business types—from SMBs leveraging Panoply for streamlined cloud-based warehousing to enterprises implementing GPU-accelerated analytics with SQream, both in the cloud and on-prem. Our commitment remains to empower every organization to maximize their data potential and drive business success."

Panoply has consistently set the industry standard for delivering user-friendly solutions that empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data. In the Spring 2024 G2 reports, Panoply earned badges in a wide array of categories, both for their data warehouse capabilities and ETL tools, showcasing its exceptional performance and dedication to simplifying complex data processes, including:

Data Warehouse Category:

Best Estimated ROI

Best Estimated ROI - Mid-Market

Best Support - Small Business

Easiest Admin

Easiest Admin - Mid-Market

Easiest Admin - Small Business

Easiest Setup - Mid-Market

Easiest to Do Business With - Small Business

Easiest to Use

Easiest to Use - Small Business

Fastest Implementation - Small Business

High Performer

High Performer - Asia Pacific

High Performer – EMEA

High Performer - Mid-Market

High Performer - Small Business

ETL Tools Category:

Easiest Admin

Easiest Setup

High Performer

High Performer - Mid-Market

High Performer - Small Business

Panoply's no-code approach to data management provides greater visibility into business performance by aggregating data from multiple data sources to deliver deeper insights. With Panoply, organizations can automatically store raw data in analysis-ready tables, create core business logic to keep metrics consistent, and explore and visualize their data within the platform's workbench. Deploying a consolidated storage solution like Panoply also centralizes access to data assets to provide a single source of truth.

If you want to learn more about how Panoply can help you gain fast data insights, visit https://panoply.io and schedule a demo.

About Panoply by SQream

Panoply 's managed data warehouse plus ELT and dashboards make it easy for users to sync, store, access, and visualize their data without complex code. Panoply is a product line of SQream , specializing in data processing and analytics acceleration, revolutionizing the way organizations approach big data analytics and AI/ML workloads with its unique GPU-patented SQL engine. SQream's solutions are designed to meet the needs of enterprises grappling with massive or complex datasets, offering unparalleled performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Tailored for industries ranging from finance to telecommunications, SQream empowers businesses to unlock actionable insights from their data with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

SQream is trusted by leading enterprises including LG Electronics, Samsung Display, Sinch, Orange, AIS, and more. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on Twitter @sqreamtech.

