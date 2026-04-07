Stark Power Secures NIS 215 Million (~$70m) from Leading Israeli Institutions to Back U.S. Power and Data Center Strategy

Transaction values the Company at approximately NIS 580 million ($187m) post-money and provides capital to pursue U.S. generation and powered land development opportunities

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark Power Ltd. (TASE: STRK) ("Stark Power" or the "Company"), a US-focused energy infrastructure and data center development company today announced commitments for approximately NIS 215 million (~$70 million) in its inaugural equity raise from leading Israeli institutions. The fundraise was conducted through the allotment of ordinary shares and warrants.

Under the terms of the offering, investors committed approximately NIS 140 million (~$45m) through the purchase of ordinary shares at NIS 7.50 per share, and received two warrant series: short-term warrants at NIS 7.50 per share (through October 1, 2026) and long-term warrants at NIS 10.00 per share (through October 1, 2029), representing potential additional proceeds of NIS 75 million (~$25m) and NIS 215 million (~$70m), respectively. If fully exercised, total gross proceeds would reach approximately NIS 430 million (~$140m).

The offering attracted a group of leading Israeli institutional investors, including Alpha Opportunities Fund, Harel Insurance, Phoenix Insurance Company, More Investment House, Noked Capital, and Arkin Capital, alongside other institutions. Following closing, these investors are expected to become significant shareholders of the Company.

Stark Power will use the proceeds towards its U.S. growth strategy, which is focused on opportunities at the intersection of power infrastructure and large-scale data center development. Under the Company's "Power First" approach, access to power, interconnection positioning, and energy development capabilities are treated as core drivers of value creation.

"We believe the combination of Israeli institutional support, public-market access, and our U.S. origination platform creates a differentiated foundation for growth. This capital positions us to move quickly on opportunities where power availability is the gating factor and to advance our pipeline across energy infrastructure and data center development."

— Michael Avidan, Chief Executive Officer of Stark Power

Completion of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Stark Power

Stark Power Ltd. (TASE: STRK) is a Tel Aviv-based energy infrastructure and data center development company focused on the U.S. market. Founded by former senior executives of Enlight Renewable Energy and Nofar Energy, the Company pursues large-scale opportunities at the intersection of power generation and digital infrastructure, leveraging deep experience in energy development, capital markets, and project execution.

USD equivalents are approximate, based on an exchange rate of NIS 3.10 per USD.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements based on current estimates and plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, failure to obtain required approvals, or other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Stark Power Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE Stark Power