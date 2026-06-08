Stark Power to Acquire Sagebrush Infrastructure Partners, Securing 5.6 GW U.S. Data Center Pipeline

Acquisition creates a premier "Time-to-Power" platform in the Central U.S., backed by an industry-leading development team.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark Power Ltd. (TASE: STRK) ("Stark Power" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Sagebrush Infrastructure Partners, LLC ("SAGE"), a premier developer of hyperscale data centers and co-located natural gas fired power plants.

The acquisition accelerates Stark Power's strategy of addressing hyperscale data centers' critical "time-to-power" need, by securing differentiated infrastructure across the Central U.S.

Strategic Portfolio

The SAGE portfolio currently consists of five hyperscale data center campuses in active development across the Central U.S., representing an aggregate IT capacity of approximately 5.6 GW. To support these substantial power requirements, SAGE is concurrently developing co-located natural gas fired power plants designed to provide dedicated, reliable power delivery and mitigate broader grid constraints.

The portfolio is anchored by Sagebrush 1, an advanced project benefiting from substantial adjacent utility-scale power infrastructure currently under construction. This strategic positioning provides the project with a phased pathway to support over 1.5 GW of IT capacity.

Leadership and Execution Capabilities

A core driver of the acquisition is the integration of SAGE's highly experienced founding team: Todd Cater, Timothy Dertzbaugh, and Michael Whalen. The founders bring a proven, specialized track record in U.S. energy infrastructure, having successfully developed and monetized 4.2 GW of energy projects prior to founding SAGE. The team provides Stark Power with immediate, institutional-grade execution capabilities across site origination, complex grid interconnections, and the development of co-located power solutions. Stark Power itself was founded by senior industry executives with deep experience at leading energy and infrastructure companies, including Enlight Renewable Energy and Nofar Energy.

"Where power meets AI, execution is defined by the ability to deliver infrastructure at scale and with certainty," said Michael Avidan, Chief Executive Officer of Stark Power. "The acquisition of SAGE is a transformative milestone. By integrating SAGE's deep development pipeline and proven leadership team, we are exceptionally positioned to deliver the 'Powered Land' solution required by the world's largest hyperscalers."

Supported by Leading Institutional Capital

To support the advancement of the SAGE portfolio and Stark Power's broader U.S. expansion strategy, the Company recently secured approximately NIS 430 million (assuming full exercise of the related securities) or approximately USD 140 million, from leading Israeli institutional investors. This capital base is expected to provide Stark Power with the resources to advance SAGE's development pipeline and pursue additional opportunities across U.S. power and data center infrastructure.

What's Next

With strong financial backing, and a proven execution team, Stark Power is well-positioned to continue and grow through additional transactions in the near term. Alongside leading Israeli institutional investors, the Company intends to evaluate additional U.S. power and infrastructure opportunities, further reinforcing its strategy of powering the world's largest hyperscalers.

Investor & Media Contact:

Yosef Lefkovitz

Chief Financial Officer, Stark Power Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE Stark Power Ltd.