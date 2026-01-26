Starr Modernizes P&C and Specialty Claims with Five Sigma's AI Claims Platform and Clive™

"The future of claims isn't about digitizing legacy processes, it's about reimagining what's possible when you build on true AI-native infrastructure from the ground up," said Oded Barak, Co-founder and CEO of Five Sigma. "Starr is a market leader that underwrites complexity at scale. Their decision to partner with Five Sigma reflects a strategic commitment to modernizing claims operations and advancing the standard for the industry."

David Fitzgerald, Global Chief Claims Officer at Starr said, "We chose Five Sigma because they truly understand the complexity of global commercial and specialty claims. We're giving our adjusters the best tools available, creating a single source of truth, and delivering the kind of claims experience that keeps policyholders with us for decades."

Five Sigma's AI Claims Management Platform, together with Clive™, the insurance industry's first multi-agent AI Claims Expert, embeds intelligence directly into every stage of the claims lifecycle. The platform continuously analyzes data, orchestrates workflows, and guides adjusters in real time - enabling faster, more accurate decisions from first notice of loss (FNOL) through resolution. With Five Sigma, Starr can drive material reductions in cycle times, lower loss adjustment expense, and significantly increase adjuster productivity across its claims operations.

"Starr's transformation is a blueprint for what every commercial and specialty insurer should be thinking about right now," said Barak. "The carriers that move decisively to AI infrastructure today will be best positioned to lead their markets tomorrow."

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma provides AI-native claims management technology to insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and reinsurers. Clive™, Five Sigma's award-winning Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert, acts as an AI adjuster that works on any existing claims management system. Clive automates routine tasks, dynamically plans claim handling, and advances claims according to each insurer's operating procedures, adding intelligence and automation to any platform. Five Sigma's customers report measurable improvements in claims operations: cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, and superior policyholder service. To learn more about how Five Sigma is transforming claims, visit fivesigmalabs.com .

About Starr

Starr is a leading global investment and insurance organization with a presence on six continents. Through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products, as well as a range of specialty coverages, including aviation, marine, energy, and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland, and the U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard & Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong). Starr is the marketing name for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and the insurance and travel assistance companies of Starr International Company, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Click here to learn more: https://starr.com/

