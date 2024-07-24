Startup Nation Central Launches Israel's First Defense Tech Landscape Map

The map, available on Startup Nation Central's ecosystem business-engagement platform - Finder, highlights companies with dual-use or HLS applications and was validated by validated with the help of subject matter experts and stakeholders from within the ecosystem. The different defense tech subsectors included are Combat Equipment and Systems, Unmanned Systems, Security & Surveillance Integration, Simulation & Training, Defense Electronics, C4I, Aircrafts & Avionics, Space components, and infra, Space Exploration, Earth Observation and Communication & Navigation.

"As the global security landscape continues to shift, Israel's defense industry is well-positioned to address the challenges and seize the opportunities presented," said Giora Shaked, CBO at Startup Nation Central. "Two key trends are driving startups toward the defense sector. First, the development of small and smart solutions that can be prototyped and developed by small teams rather than large projects requiring vast teams and facilities. Second, the economics of software and IP-based solutions versus hardware integration allow startups to achieve high gross margins with rapid growth models, aligning well with venture capital investment preferences".

"Driven by necessity and supported by a strong foundation, Israel's defense tech sector has evolved into a robust ecosystem and is world-renowned. Seamlessly blending military and civil applications, the sector includes novel technologies, innovative startups, and globally recognized aerospace and defense enterprise companies", said Ilana Sherrington-Hoffman, Global Partnerships at Startup Nation Central.

Startup Nation Central's defense tech landscape map serves as a vital resource for global investors seeking deal flow opportunities and for multinational corporations aiming to discover solutions to their energy-related challenges and decarbonization goals" said By offering a detailed look into the various subsectors, the map illustrates Israel's pioneering role in defense technology innovation.

View Israel's Defense Tech landscape map here.

