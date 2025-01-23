Startup Nation Central Launches the Israeli Health Tech Top 100 of 2024 Landscape Map

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Nation Central, a nonprofit that promotes the Israeli innovation ecosystem globally, has released the Israeli Health Tech Top 100 of 2024 landscape map, celebrating Israel's innovation and transformative impact in health tech. As the largest tech sector in Israel, encompassing over 1,600 companies, health tech demonstrates the nation's leadership in digital health, medical devices, and biopharma. Curated from Startup Nation Central's Finder business platform, this map highlights the most impactful startups in the sector, showcasing those that secured the largest funding rounds in 2024. These companies exemplify the dynamic investment landscape within the sector. In addition, the map spotlights the ecosystem's standout investors and notable exits.

Health tech private funding in 2024 reached approximately $1.2 billion, demonstrating sustained momentum with a modest decline from the $1.6 billion raised in 2023. Digital health led the sector, attracting $545 million, followed by medical devices at $380 million and pharma/biotech at $262 million.

A notable trend in 2024 was a significant increase in the average funding amount per deal. Reaching $4.6 million across 102 rounds, this figure is more than twice the 2023 median of $2.16 million across 150 rounds. This suggests a shift towards larger, more impactful investments within the health tech landscape.

To provide a holistic view of the evolving health tech landscape, we included a dedicated section for the most prominent early-stage startups that have secured the largest pre-seed and seed funding rounds across digital health, medical devices, and biopharma including:

AISAP (Digital Health): raised $13 million in seed funding to develop and commercialize its AI-powered ultrasound platform, for improving the accuracy and efficiency of cardiac ultrasound examinations.

in seed funding to develop and commercialize its AI-powered ultrasound platform, for improving the accuracy and efficiency of cardiac ultrasound examinations. DreaMed Diabetes (Medical Devices): secured $3 million in funding and strategic partnerships to develop its AI-powered platform endo.digital solution for personalized insulin treatment.

in funding and strategic partnerships to develop its AI-powered platform endo.digital solution for personalized insulin treatment. Promise Bio (Pharma & Medical Biotechnology): $8.3 million to advance precision medicine with epi-proteomics and AI to predict therapy response.

This map also features the top investors for 2024 including, Peregrine with 15 investments this year, eHealth Ventures is an incubator and VC firm with 8 startups in 2024 and Iron Nation is a non-profit organization, also stood out with their support of early stage ventures that address global health challenges.

2024 witnessed several exit activities, with the medical devices sector leading the way includin, among others: Innovalve Bio Medical (Medical Devices) by Edwards Lifesciences, V-Wave (Medical Devices) by Johnson & Johnson, C2i Genomics (Medical Devices) by Veracyte, and more.

About Startup Nation Central: Startup Nation Central helps global solution seekers tackle complex challenges by giving them frictionless access to the expertise and solutions of Israel's problem solvers - and their bold and determined approach to innovation. We call this Impatient Innovation.

Our free business engagement platform, Finder, grants unrestricted access to real-time, updated information and deep business insights into the Israeli tech ecosystem, explore potential opportunities, and forge valuable business connections.

