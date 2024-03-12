Steakholder Foods Receives Initial SIIRD Grant Payment

Steakholder Foods has successfully 3D-printed hybrid fish that are comprised of Steakholder Foods' SHFish – White Fish™ plant-based raw material formulation, and cultivated grouper cells provided by Umami Bioworks and printed by Steakholder Foods' Drop Location in Space (DLS)™ printing technology. The hybrid fish was subjected to rigorous validation testing from SIIRD, and was found to have similar texture, flavor, and nutritional values as the traditional fish.

Because grouper is a species recognized as vulnerable to overfishing and listed as "Endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), plant-based and hybrid 3D-printed grouper have the potential to be particularly impactful. In June 2023, at the Future Food Tech in New York, Steakholder Foods served approximately 400 dishes per day of its plant-based 3D-printed grouper to industry leaders, investors and consumers, showcasing the company's readiness for commercialization. Building on this success, Steakholder Foods intends to continue its innovative work under the SIIRD grant, including focusing on the development of a previously announced Japanese eel product.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, said: "We believe that our initial SIIRD grant payment is indicative of non-dilutive funding sources that we hope to make available to Steakholder Foods in the foreseeable future, as our technologies continue to reach more advanced TRLs."

