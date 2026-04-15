Nutraceutical developer launches high-concentration ginger extract designed for increased bioactivity to support joint function, metabolic wellness

GOYANG-SI, South Korea, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a new, controlled clinical study suggests that steamed ginger (Zingiber officinale) extract could help support weight loss. The proprietary steamed formulation, developed and marketed by the nutraceutical company 3H LABS Co., Ltd. under the brand Zinoact™, demonstrated capabilities for helping to reduce body fat and total weight while also improving cholesterol levels. 3H LABS will introduce Zinoact™, the patented ginger extract, plus other branded ingredients at Vitafoods Europe in Barcelona, booth #3D154G.

Steamed Ginger Extract by 3H LABS Supports Weight Loss

Ginger, with centuries of use in traditional health systems, ranks among the most widely used spices worldwide not only as a culinary staple but is noted for its multiple wellness benefits. Its traditional uses cover a comprehensive spectrum, from relieving fever, flu, nausea, and digestive discomfort to easing joint pain and reducing inflammation. The warming spice naturally houses a wealth of valuable bioactive phenolic compounds, including volatile essential oils as well as non-volatile oleoresins, including gingerols, shogaols, paradols, and zingerone. These compounds have demonstrated in hundreds of studies to exert antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

However, the volatile nature of some of ginger's constituents makes them unstable and prone to degradation, especially during processing and storage. This results in high variability in the phytochemical makeup and biological efficacy of many ginger products. 3H LABS addressed this hurdle by applying a unique controlled steaming process designed to amplify its beneficial effects and enhance bioavailability and bioactive potency.

Steamed and potent

"By applying a special steaming process to ginger prior to extraction, key bioactive compounds—such as 1-dehydro-6-gingerdione—are increased up to 10 times compared to untreated ginger," informs Jerry Bae, CEO and founder of 3H LABS. "This allows the extract to deliver maximized anti-inflammatory and antioxidant efficacy. Our patented steaming process not only can help boost functional efficacy and bioavailability but also improves shelf stability and the flavor profile of the extract."

Published in the research journal Nutrients in January 2026 this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted at Santosh Hospital, Bangalore, India enrolled 80 overweight adults with a high body mass index (BMI). Led by Jeong Eun Kwon, PhD, the researchers assigned participants to either a daily 480mg dose of Zinoact™ or an identical placebo while being instructed to maintain their usual diets and physical activity routines.

Following 12 weeks of supplementation, the Zinoact™ group showed marked reductions in weight, body fat percentage, and body fat mass compared to the placebo group, as measured by gold standard dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA). Decreases in BMI, waist circumference, and hip circumference were also observed among those subjects taking Zinoact™. Moreover, blood triglycerides and total cholesterol levels were also significantly lowered in this group compared to the placebo and no adverse reactions were noted, indicating that Zinoact™ was well tolerated.

"It is known that obesity raises the risk of developing other metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes mellitus, unhealthy fat levels, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," explains Ryan Lee, Ph.D., Research Director of 3H LABS. "This study demonstrated the potential of our highly concentrated ginger extract to exert a positive impact not only on weight management but also on metabolic function."

Zinoact™ demonstrated the same positive effects on weight and glucose metabolism in preclinical assessments. In high fat diet–fed animal models, Zinoact™ significantly reduced body weight gain and body fat while improving blood lipid profiles and liver function. Mechanistic understanding through preclinical models attributes this effect to activation of a specific protein known as adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which lowers the body's drive to make and store fat. At the same time, Zinoact™ helps muscle cells absorb and use glucose more efficiently by increasing the activity of key proteins involved in insulin signaling and glucose transport, allowing cells to respond better to insulin and regulate blood sugar levels more effectively.

Eco-friendly ginger

3H LABS proprietary ginger extract is sourced via direct collaboration with carefully selected farms ensuring a secure, consistent, and sustainable supply of high-quality ginger from fertile soils in an agriculture-friendly natural environment.

The raw material is then steamed and dried before extraction, resulting in a powder that harnesses a 10-fold volume of ginger's active compounds. High-performance liquid chromatography has confirmed its content of at least 0.9 mg/g of thermally stable

1-dehydro-6-gingerdione, the key compound responsible for ginger's beneficial effects and a concentration not typically present in raw ginger.

Strong on joints, gentle on the tummy

Beyond metabolic wellness, recent clinical and animal studies showed Zinoact™ can help mitigate symptoms of osteoarthritis (OA), with capabilities to reduce joint pain and inflammation. In a recent human trial of 100 participants with mild knee osteoarthritis, the subjects assigned daily doses of Zinoact™ experienced an almost five-fold reduction in pain compared to the placebo group, and more than 60% reduction in stiffness and loss of knee function.

Zinoact™ was also shown to help improve exercise endurance and pain threshold and reduce knee swelling and cartilage degradation while preserving type II collagen and aggrecan in the joints. Inflammatory markers also decreased.

"Ginger extract's ability to relieve pain in OA patients is well documented, yet a generous dose is required to achieve this effect, which can overwhelm the digestive system," adds Bae. "Zinoact was developed to provide increased beneficial effects at modest doses while being gentle on the gut."

Zinoact™ is non-GMO and free of allergens and pesticides. It also is protected by five patents for its positive impact on joints, metabolic wellness and gastric health, backed by eight published studies.

Visit 3H LABS at Vitafoods Europe, May 5-7 in Barcelona, booth #3D154G.

About 3H LABS

Founded in 2013, 3H LABS Co., Ltd. develops scientifically validated nutraceutical ingredients by combining innovation with a strong foundation in research. The company specializes in creating unique, branded ingredients that support diverse aspects of health, all backed by rigorous research conducted in collaboration with leading university research groups across Korea. The company works closely with trusted manufacturing partners to ensure long-term quality, consistency, and sustainability.

For further information, please contact:

Company contact Press contact 3H LABS

Teddy Kim

Product Manager

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: 3h-labs.com NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.nutripr.com

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SOURCE 3H LABS