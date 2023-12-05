ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMBoard, a leading technology solutions provider, announced the appointment of Clare Boyle to the role of Chief of Operating Officer (COO).

STEMBoard Elevates Clare Boyle to Chief Operating Officer

"I could not be more pleased with our selection as STEMBoard's 1st COO in the company's 10-year history," said Aisha Bowe, Founder and CEO of STEMBoard. "Her appointment aligns with evolving management processes driven by the remarkable post-pandemic growth we've experienced. I am confident in her ability to expertly navigate the next chapter of our corporate story as we quickly expand our contracting base to new states and new markets."

In 2023, the Department of Defense recognized STEMBoard with the prestigious Mentor-Protégé award. This acknowledgment, the result of meeting multi-year growth goals, included a $5.6 million increase in annual billable revenue, a 46% growth in our full-time workforce, and expansion into operations across six states. STEMBoard also attained certification in three ISO®️ standards and achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3, further distinguishing itself as a capable small business prime contractor.

Clare has proven experience in business leadership and process improvement. In her previous role as Director of Operations, she has played a pivotal role in streamlining and optimizing operational processes, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity across the organization. Her commitment to excellence and her ability to effectively manage complex projects have made a significant impact on STEMBoard's continued growth and success. With a focus on driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and ensuring the highest level of service to STEMBoard clients and partners, she will work closely with the executive team to further enhance our operational strategies and contribute to the company's long-term vision.

"I am deeply honored to take on this new role as Chief of Operating Officer at STEMBoard," said Clare Boyle. "STEMBoard has been at the forefront of technical and engineering excellence, and pioneering innovation for our clients across multiple industries. I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the indispensable role the STEMBoard team plans in driving transformation for our partners, and I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive operational excellence, innovation, and growth as we continue to make a positive impact in the technology sector."

Prior to STEMBoard, Clare held leadership roles of increasing responsibility in large and small defense firms managing portfolios within the Pentagon, US Navy, and US Coast Guard. She has also served as a Civilian at US Coast Guard Headquarters, where she advised Major and Non-Major Program Managers on DoD, DHS, and USCG Acquisition and Systems Engineering Policy, and supported the integration of Program Protection policies and best practices into Coast Guard and DHS policy. During her time with USCG, she also served as a Contracting Officer's Representative (COR), overseeing a large services contract. Clare holds a Master of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Mary Washington.

About STEMBoard: STEMBoard is an award-winning engineering firm specializing in professional advisory services for elite organizations in the U.S Government. Founded in 2013 by Aisha Bowe, STEMBoard is an SBA 8(a) Certified Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) headquartered in Arlington, VA. STEMBoard is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and holds several industry-leading certifications demonstrating its commitment to excellence in the areas of quality management, information technology management and information security. For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, visit www.stemboard.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

