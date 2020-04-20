Stero Biotechs Announce an IP Protected Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients Using a CBD-Steroid Treatment

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stero Biotechs, an Israel-based, clinical-stage company focused on Cannabidiol (CBD) formulation research and development, in a collaboration with its main partner and shareholder, Mor Research Applications, the Tech Transfer Office (TTO) of the largest Health Maintenance Organiztaion (HMO) in Israel – Clalit, announced today a new clinical trial in the global efforts of fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The study, which will commence immediately, is a small-scale clinical trial at Rabin Medical Center Golda HaSharon Campus, treating 10 patient treatment as a 'POC', estimated to start in April (pending final Helsinki Committee approval). The study aims to benefit and help hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection. The treatment cycle will be for a few weeks with a subsequent follow-up period of the same length.

Under Stero's allowed IP and pending the success of this 'POC', Stero plans to scale up and expand to a phase 2a multi-center clinical trial, with an additional 40 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 Infections, under FDA clinical trial guidelines and regulations.

Stero has an extremely wide covering patent, already granted in the US. The patent has extremely wide coverage, covering over 130 Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases by name, CBD from any source (synthetic or botanic), CBD in any combination, CBD in any dosage and in any delivery system. Enhancing the therapeutic effect for Steroid treated patients with CBD is fully covered within Stero's allowed IP.

Steroid treatment is usually the first or second line of treatment for hospitalized patients. CBD enhances the therapeutic effect of steroid treatment and treats the bio-mechanism affected by the virus. The initial study will evaluate the tolerability, safety, and efficacy of the CBD treatment, for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 Infections.

David Bassa, Founder & CEO of Stero Biotechs said: "We estimate that our CBD-based treatment can enhance the current treatment of those patients who are in life-threatening conditions. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients are mostly being treated with steroids and our study is planned to demonstrate the benefit of a combined solution with Steroid treatments. We are hopeful that this study will lead to faster benefit for the growing number of COVID-19 patients in Israel and around the world."

About Stero Biotechs, Ltd.

STERO Biotechs Ltd., founded in 2017 and headquartered in Israel, is a clinical-stage company committed to the research and development of novel Cannabidiol (CBD) based treatment solutions that will potentially benefit millions of patients. Stero's solution enhances the therapeutic effect of steroid treatments, allowing treatments to act more effectively. Simultaneously, the solution reduces dosage and side effects and the need for steroid therapy. STERO was granted a U.S. patent on over 130 potential indications and is planning to commence more clinical trials on various indications.

