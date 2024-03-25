StickIt Technologies Announces Major Breakthrough in Cannabinoid Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- StickIt Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "StickIt") (CSE: STKT), an Israeli technology and cannabinoid company, today revealed that StickIt has initiated a substantial leap forward in the consumption methods of cannabinoids. This exciting new product gives rapid effects, discreet delivery and perfect dosing in a fun, contemporary format. Now, consumers can simply use a StickIt SipIt straw, an innovative patented applied solution (watch demonstration here), with their favorite beverage and enjoy imperceptible delivery of cannabinoids while doing so. Within minutes, consumers will feel the long-lasting effects of cannabinoids. Finally, no bitter flavours, no gummy chemicals, and no smoke - just the benefits of cannabinoids.

Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO, commented, "Today marks a monumental day for StickIt Technologies Inc. as we unveil a groundbreaking advancement in cannabinoid consumption. Our new StickIt SipIt straw is not only a testament to innovation but also a step forward in making cannabinoid use seamless, enjoyable, and efficient. This development eradicates the hassle of traditional consumption methods, offering rapid, discreet, and precise dosing without compromising taste or experience. It's a win-win for both consumers and producers, opening doors to untapped markets and elevating the cannabis experience to unprecedented levels. We're not just changing the way cannabis is consumed; we're revolutionizing it."

Shawn Ripley, CTO, added, "We're absolutely thrilled about StickIt Technologies! It's a cutting-edge company with pioneering products constantly in the pipeline. And right here in Calgary, Alberta, my R&D team is transforming the future with a remarkable advance in cannabinoid technology. Presenting our newest creation: the StickIt SipIt straw!"

Cannabinoid producers now have the opportunity to tap into a new, lucrative revenue channel using the StickIt solid-phase technology and mass production systems. To learn more about this exciting, unique process, another global first for StickIt, contact us today at [email protected].

About StickIt Technologies Inc.

StickIt is a technology company that invented and manufactures innovative products ("devices") that can contain varying quantities of CBD/THC for recreational and medical cannabis users. Its operating model is to establish joint ventures/licensees ("partners") in countries around the world that will establish a production facility in which they will add the cannabinoid content to the "sticks" and "straws" produced and supplied by StickIt. The Company's precise dosing options cater to a wide range of effects, including pain-killing, energizing, focus, sleep improvement, etc., and can be tailored to meet local preferences and regulations. StickIt Technologies serves customers worldwide.

