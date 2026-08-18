Stigg Acquires Received.ai to Bring Contract Management and Invoicing Into Its Runtime AI Usage Platform

As AI and enterprise SaaS companies move from per-seat pricing to credits and consumption, the gap between what a customer is entitled to use and what they actually get billed for is where teams lose time and money. Usage and Entitlements live in one system, contracts in another, and invoices in a third. The result: manual overrides, billing errors, and go-to-market motions that stall while finance and engineering stitch the pieces together. Sales-led deals make it worse - custom terms, mid-cycle amendments, and consolidated invoicing rarely survive the jump from a signed contract to a working setup.

What the acquisition adds

Received.ai was built for exactly this gap. Its technology lets Stigg turn a signed contract into live entitlements and invoices without custom engineering. New capabilities now in public beta include: contract management that automatically provisions entitlements when a deal closes - what sales signs is what the platform enforces; flexible invoicing with smart billing schedules, prorations, and credit logic that follow actual contract dates; formula-based pricing using spreadsheet-grade math computed at invoice time, so teams can model any pricing structure without hardcoding rates; and consolidated invoicing that produces a single, clean invoice per customer across multiple products and usage metrics.

These capabilities are additive and toggle-on. They work alongside Stripe, NetSuite, Airwallex, Checkout.com, and any other invoicing solution - homegrown or third-party - covering the contract management, entitlement provisioning, and sales-led amendments those systems don't handle out of the box. For AI startups that haven't brought in a payment rails yet, Stigg is now the complete solution from entitlements to invoice - no additional vendor required. Existing product-led checkout flows are unchanged.

Received.ai founder & CTO Shai Betito has joined Stigg as VP of Engineering to lead the integration, together with the founding team. The technology is fully integrated into the Stigg platform as of today.

From the founders

"Entitlements decide what a customer can do. Contracts and invoices settle what they owe. For years those lived in different systems, and every enterprise deal paid the tax. With Received.ai inside Stigg, usage, enforcement, credits, governance and now invoicing run on one layer — without asking anyone to replace the tools they already trust."

— Dor Sasson, Co-Founder and CEO, Stigg

"We built Received.ai for the new frontier: real-time usage, AI workflows, and contracts that never stop changing. Stigg already solved the hardest part upstream — deciding what every request is allowed to cost. Joining forces means we take that precision all the way through to the invoice."

— Shai Betito, Founder of Received.ai and VP of Engineering, Stigg

Availability

Contract management and invoicing capabilities are now in public beta, following strong demand from a long waitlist of existing and new customers during the private beta. Broader general availability will roll out through 2026. Teams can install Stigg with AI, request a conversation, or read documentation at stigg.io and docs.stigg.io.

About Stigg

Stigg is a pricing and entitlements infrastructure company whose real-time layer sits between an application and its billing stack and decides what each customer, user, team, and agent is allowed to do. Founded by Dor Sasson and Anton Zagrebelny, Stigg works alongside existing billing systems to add the credits, entitlements, metering, governance, and now contract-to-invoice automation that AI products need. Stigg is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. Learn more at stigg.io.

Media Contact

Mor Levy Gaier, VP Marketing, Stigg

[email protected] | stigg.io

SOURCE Stigg