StoreDot Achieves Major Milestones in 2024, Solidifying its Position as a Leader in Extreme Fast Charging Battery Technology

IRVINE, Calif. and HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a series of significant achievements in 2024, marking a year of unprecedented progress towards mass production and commercialization of its groundbreaking technology.

Key highlights of 2024 include:

Successful demonstration of Polestar 5 charged with StoreDot's XFC technology : In a landmark collaboration with Polestar, StoreDot showcased its XFC battery technology's real-world capabilities by charging a Polestar 5 car from 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes. This public demonstration validated the technology's potential to eliminate range anxiety and accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles.

: In a landmark collaboration with Polestar, StoreDot showcased its XFC battery technology's real-world capabilities by charging a Polestar 5 car from 10% to 80% in just 10 minutes. This public demonstration validated the technology's potential to eliminate range anxiety and accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles. Production of large prismatic cells : StoreDot successfully produced large format 165Ah, high energy density prismatic cells, demonstrating the scalability and manufacturability of its technology. These cells are designed to meet the demanding requirements of automotive manufacturers and pave the way for mass production

: StoreDot successfully produced large format 165Ah, high energy density prismatic cells, demonstrating the scalability and manufacturability of its technology. These cells are designed to meet the demanding requirements of automotive manufacturers and pave the way for mass production Ongoing development of cylindrical cells : In addition to its prismatic cell advancements, StoreDot is actively developing cylindrical cells for XFC applications, achieving high-energy design in large cylindrical formats. This strategic move expands the company's product portfolio and caters to the diverse needs of automotive manufacturers, further solidifying its position as a leader in the EV battery industry.

: In addition to its prismatic cell advancements, StoreDot is actively developing cylindrical cells for XFC applications, achieving high-energy design in large cylindrical formats. This strategic move expands the company's product portfolio and caters to the diverse needs of automotive manufacturers, further solidifying its position as a leader in the EV battery industry. Engagement with 15 leading car brands : StoreDot's innovative XFC technology has garnered significant interest from the automotive industry, with 15 leading car brands currently evaluating and testing the technology, with six OEMs now in B sample development stage. This widespread adoption emphasizes the industry's confidence in StoreDot's ability to deliver on its promises and to revolutionize the EV charging experience, focused on commercial deployment by 2027.

: StoreDot's innovative XFC technology has garnered significant interest from the automotive industry, with 15 leading car brands currently evaluating and testing the technology, with six OEMs now in B sample development stage. This widespread adoption emphasizes the industry's confidence in StoreDot's ability to deliver on its promises and to revolutionize the EV charging experience, focused on commercial deployment by 2027. Unrivaled Durability and Energy Density: StoreDot's XFC batteries endure over 2000 extreme fast charging cycles with minimal degradation, ensuring exceptional longevity and consistent performance in EVs. This breakthrough technology allows drivers to extreme fast charge frequently without compromising battery life. StoreDot has achieved cells with energy density of 325 Wh/Kg and 835 Wh/L (form factor dependent).

"2024 has been a transformative year for StoreDot, marked by remarkable achievements that have brought us closer than ever to realizing our vision of a world where EVs can be charged as quickly as filling a tank of gas," said Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot. "Our strong partnerships with leading automotive manufacturers, coupled with our continuous innovation and technological breakthroughs, reinforce our commitment to delivering extreme fast charging solutions that will reshape the future of electric mobility."

About StoreDot:

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries for electric vehicles. The company's mission is to eliminate range and charging anxiety, enabling a rapid transition to a zero-emissions, electric future. StoreDot's groundbreaking battery technology, based on a unique silicon-dominant anode, allows EVs to be charged in minutes, making them as convenient as refueling conventional vehicles.

Contact:

Amir Tirosh, COO

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501776/StoreDot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE StoreDot