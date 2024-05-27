Strauss Group's Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

27 May, 2024, 08:43 IDT
The group's revenues totaled c2.6 billion shekels, the operating profit was c204 million shekels, and the net profit was c159 million shekels
President and CEO of the Group, Shai Babad: "We continue to implement the group's strategic plan, focusing on core activities and investing in the development of strategic growth engines that will drive the group forward in the coming years; as well as ongoing organizational efficiency and addressing the rise in raw material prices"
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) released its financial reports for the first quarter of 2024, showing an increase in revenue, which totaled approximately 2.6 billion shekels, a rise of about 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The operating profit for the quarter amounted to approximately 204 million shekels, representing about 7.8% of total sales. The operating profit was impacted, among other things, by the significant rise in raw material prices, which led to a decrease of about 2.4% in operating profit compared to the same quarter last year. The net profit for the group in the quarter was approximately 159 million shekels, compared to a net profit of approximately 134 million shekels in the same quarter last year. During the first quarter, and as part of implementing the group's strategy, the group completed the sale of the coffee company in Serbia for a sum of 38.8 million euros. Simultaneously, the group's confectionery operations continue to recover with growth and an increase in market share. Additionally, in recent months, the credit rating agency 'Maalot S&P' announced an update to Strauss Group's outlook from negative to stable and reaffirmed the 'ilAA+' rating assigned to the group.
|
Results
|
Q1 2024
|
Q1 2023
|
Sales
|
NIS 2,589M
|
NIS 2,554M
|
% change
|
+1.4 %
|
Operating profit
|
NIS 204M
|
NIS 208M
|
% change
|
-2.4 %
|
% of sales
|
7.8 %
|
8.1 %
|
Net profit
|
NIS 159M
|
NIS 134M
|
% change
|
+18.7 %
First Quarter Summary by Business Segment:
Strauss Israel - Increase in Revenue and Operating Profit; Market Share Growth
Strauss Israel concluded the first quarter with revenues of 1,309 million shekels, a growth rate of about 1.7% compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The operating profit of Strauss Israel was 151 million shekels, an increase of about 2.3% from the previous year. Strauss Israel's operating profit margin was 11.6%. Following the announced reorganization and as part of the company's strategy, Strauss Israel now also includes coffee operations in Israel, which were previously part of the coffee segment. The sales in the Health and Wellness segment for the quarter were 731 million shekels, a decline of about 1.6%, with an operating profit of 74 million shekels, a decrease of about 12.2% from the same quarter last year. This decline reflects a reclassification of the energy snacks category, which, as part of the changes, was reclassified from the Health & Wellness segment to the Fun & Indulgence segment under the Snacks and Sweets category. Excluding this reclassification, the Health & Wellness segment grew 0.7%.
Sales in the Fun & Indulgence segment for the quarter were 361 million shekels, an increase of about 18.1%, with an operating profit of 42 million shekels, an increase of about 70.9% from the corresponding quarter. The confectionery category market share reached 26.6% in the quarter, a slight increase from the previous quarter. The Israel Coffee segment ended the quarter with net sales of 217 million shekels, a decrease of 8.7% from the corresponding quarter, and an operating profit of 35 million shekels, a decrease of about 8.7%.
Strauss Coffee International – Increase in Revenue and Market Share Growth in Brazil
Strauss Coffee International concluded the quarter with revenues of 954 million shekels, an increase of about 0.3% from the corresponding quarter last year. The international coffee operations ended the quarter with an operating profit of 38 million shekels, a decrease of about 36.3% from the corresponding quarter, among others, due to a significant rise in raw material prices. The operating profit margin from coffee international sales was 4.0%.
The coffee operations in Brazil concluded the quarter with sales of 645 million shekels, an increase of about 3.8%, and an operating profit of 13 million shekels, a decrease of about 56.3% from the corresponding quarter. Coffee operations in Russia and Ukraine concluded the quarter with sales of 129 million shekels, coffee operations in Romania with sales of 45 million shekels and coffee operations in Poland with sales of 103 million shekels. The average market share of Três Corações (value) in the roast and ground (R&G) coffee sector in 2024 reached about 33.1% compared to about 33.7% in the same period last year.
Strauss Water – Improvement in Tope line
Strauss Water concluded the quarter with revenues of 193 million shekels, an increase of about 3% from the corresponding quarter, and an operating profit of 24 million shekels, an increase of about 10.2% from the corresponding quarter last year. The operating profit margin was 12.3%. The water operations in China concluded with good results and revenues of 216 million shekels for the quarter (in 100% terms), a growth of about 12.9% from the corresponding quarter last year, and a net profit of 27 million shekels, up 10.1% from the corresponding quarter last year.
Sabra and Obela – Market Share Increase in the US and Continued Growth Trend
The International Dips and Spreads segment continued its gradual recovery with an improvement in market share in the US and continued revenue growth. Sabra sales for the quarter totaled 110 million shekels (in 50% terms), a growth of about 4.8% from the corresponding quarter last year, and an operating profit of 6 million shekels. The operating profit margin from total sales was 5.0%. Obela sales totaled 20 million shekels, with an operating profit of 1 million shekels.
|
Non GAAP Figures (1)
|
First Quarter
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Total Group Sales (NIS mm)
|
2,589
|
2,554
|
1.4 %
|
Organic Sales Growth excluding FX
|
-0.7 %
|
7.9 %
|
Gross Profit (NIS mm)
|
874
|
837
|
4.3 %
|
Gross Margins (%)
|
33.7 %
|
32.8 %
|
+90 bps
|
EBITDA (NIS mm)
|
318
|
310
|
2.6 %
|
EBITDA Margins (%)
|
12.3 %
|
12.1 %
|
+20 bps
|
EBIT (NIS mm)
|
204
|
208
|
-2.4 %
|
EBIT Margins (%)
|
7.8 %
|
8.1 %
|
-30 bps
|
Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm)
|
159
|
134
|
18.7 %
|
Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%)
|
6.2 %
|
5.3 %
|
+90 bps
|
EPS (NIS)
|
1.37
|
1.15
|
18.6 %
|
Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm)
|
-115
|
-226
|
50.9 %
|
Capex (NIS mm) (2)
|
-163
|
-74
|
120.3 %
|
Net debt (NIS mm)
|
2,789
|
2,787
|
0.1 %
|
Net debt / annual EBITDA
|
2.3x
|
3.1x
|
(0.8x)
|
(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled
|
(2) Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.
|
Note: Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands.
|
Non GAAP Figures (1)
|
First Quarter
|
Sales and EBIT by Operating
|
Sales
|
Sales
|
Organic
|
EBIT
|
NIS
|
%
|
EBIT
|
Change in
|
Strauss Israel:
|
Health & Wellness
|
731
|
-1.6 %
|
-1.6 %
|
74
|
-11
|
-12.2 %
|
10.2 %
|
-120 bps
|
Fun & Indulgence Snacks and
|
361
|
18.1 %
|
18.1 %
|
42
|
18
|
70.9 %
|
11.5 %
|
+360 bps
|
Fun & Indulgence Coffee Israel
|
217
|
-8.7 %
|
-8.7 %
|
35
|
-4
|
-8.7 %
|
16.3 %
|
NM
|
Total Strauss Israel
|
1,309
|
1.7 %
|
1.7 %
|
151
|
3
|
2.3 %
|
11.6 %
|
+10 bps
|
Strauss Coffee International (2)
|
954
|
0.3 %
|
-4.5 %
|
38
|
922
|
-36.3 %
|
4.0 %
|
-230 bps
|
Strauss Water
|
193
|
3.0 %
|
2.8 %
|
24
|
3
|
10.2 %
|
12.3 %
|
+80 bps
|
Other (2)(3)
|
133
|
3.0 %
|
3.0 %
|
-9
|
12
|
-51.9 %
|
-6.8 %
|
-4510 bps
|
Total Group
|
2,589
|
1.4 %
|
-0.7 %
|
204
|
-4
|
-2.4 %
|
7.8 %
|
-30 bps
|
(1) The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly
|
Condensed financial accounting (GAAP)
|
First Quarter
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change
|
Sales
|
1,726
|
1,713
|
0.8 %
|
Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges
|
1,090
|
1,106
|
-1.4 %
|
Adjustments for commodity hedges
|
71
|
-53
|
Cost of sales
|
1,161
|
1,053
|
10.3 %
|
Gross profit
|
565
|
660
|
-14.5 %
|
% of sales
|
32.7 %
|
38.6 %
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
353
|
330
|
7.0 %
|
General and administrative expenses
|
129
|
121
|
6.8 %
|
Total expenses
|
482
|
451
|
6.9 %
|
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees
|
36
|
45
|
-19.6 %
|
Share of profit (loss) of equity-accounted incubator investees
|
-2
|
-8
|
-70.1 %
|
Operating profit before other expenses
|
117
|
246
|
-52.7 %
|
% of sales
|
6.8 %
|
14.4 %
|
Other expenses, net
|
-50
|
70
|
Operating profit after other expenses
|
67
|
316
|
-78.7 %
|
Financing expenses, net
|
-17
|
-11
|
62.9 %
|
Income before taxes on income
|
50
|
305
|
-83.6 %
|
Taxes on income
|
21
|
-59
|
-134.7 %
|
Effective tax rate
|
-41.4 %
|
19.5 %
|
Income for the period
|
71
|
246
|
-71.3 %
|
Attributable to the Company's shareholders
|
51
|
231
|
-77.9 %
|
Attributable to non-controlling interests
|
20
|
15
|
34.1 %
Conference Call
Strauss Group to Report Q1 2023 Results; Online Conference Call to be held Monday, May 27th, 2024 at 15:30 local Israel time / 13:30 UK / 08:30 am ET
Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) will host an online conference call to discuss Q1 2024 results on Monday, May 27th, 2024 at 15:30 local Israel time / 13:30 UK / 08:30 am Eastern time.
The conference call will be hosted by company management and will be followed by a question and answers session.
To participate in the online call please use the following link:
https://strauss-group.zoom.us/j/93795628461?pwd=Q29iZGxDMEpYcVVBVWk0ZjJ1aHBjQT09
Passcode: 641169
The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation which will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website on Monday, May 27th, 2024:
https://ir.strauss-group.com/company-presentations/quarterly-presentations/
Strauss Group's Q1 2024 earnings press release and financial statements will be available on Monday, May 27th, 2024 following the release, on the Company's website:
https://ir.strauss-group.com/financial/
https://ir.strauss-group.com/earning-releases/
A recording of the call will be available on the company's website.
For further information, please contact:
|
Liron Ben Yaakov
Director of Communications and PR
972-54-609-1600
972-3-675-2584
|
Daniella Finn
Director of Investor Relations
972-54-577-2195
972-3-675-2545
|
Telem Yahav
Director of External Communications
972-52-257-9939
972-3-675-6713
SOURCE Strauss Group Ltd
