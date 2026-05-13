Science-backed marine bioactive complex developed by Fitoplancton Marino, recognized for its clinically supported benefits in cellular and metabolic health

Key Takeaways

The agreement grants SUANNUTRA USA commercial distribution rights for TetraSOD ® in the US market.

in the US market. TetraSOD ® is a patented, bioactive marine formulation designed to support cellular and metabolic health.

is a patented, bioactive marine formulation designed to support cellular and metabolic health. TetraSOD ® is sustainably sourced and manufactured. The strain was isolated in Doñana Natural Park, which is one of Europe's most important protected wetlands, with a unique biodiversity. The ingredient is cultivated and harvested in closed, outdoor bioreactors.

is sustainably sourced and manufactured. The strain was isolated in Doñana Natural Park, which is one of Europe's most important protected wetlands, with a unique biodiversity. The ingredient is cultivated and harvested in closed, outdoor bioreactors. TetraSOD® is backed by more than a dozen peer-reviewed studies.

GLEN ROCK, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutraceutical ingredients innovator SUANNUTRA USA announces it has inked a distribution agreement with Spanish biotech company Fitoplancton Marino, S.L. to provide TetraSOD® for the North American market.

SUANNUTRA USA Seals US Distribution Rights for TetraSOD® (Credit: Fitoplancton Marino) (PRNewsfoto/SuanNutra USA)

TetraSOD® is a science-backed bioactive marine complex designed to support cellular and metabolic health, with demonstrated benefits in body composition and energy metabolism. This patented ingredient, derived from the microalgae Tetraselmis chuii, delivers high enzymatic activity alongside a diverse matrix of bioactive compounds. In addition to its high superoxide dismutase (SOD) activity, TetraSOD® contains natural polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), vitamins, carotenoids, polyphenols, and phytosterols contributing to its broad biological activity.

While SOD plays a central role in the body's antioxidant defense system, TetraSOD® goes beyond conventional antioxidant supplementation by acting as an indirect antioxidant, activating the body's endogenous defense and adaptive response mechanisms. Cellular health is foundational to the function of tissues, organs, and physiological systems, influencing metabolism, immune function, and physical performance.

Tetraselmis chuii was first identified in the 1950s and has long been used in aquaculture due to its rich nutritional profile, "We invested more than 20 years in developing the ingredient, revealing the science behind the ingredient's action, and obtaining the regulatory approvals in many countries. Now, everything is aligned for consumers to enjoy TetraSOD®'s benefits and adopt the mindset of agelessness," says Carlos Unamunzaga, CEO of Fitoplancton Marino.

Micro-Algae, Macro Benefits

Fitoplancton Marino developed a patented production method employing sustainable practices to maximize the content of SOD, lipids, and other key components of these super microalgae.

The phytoplankton is cultivated and harvested in closed outdoor bioreactors in El Puerto de Santa Maria, near the Spanish coast. This patent-protected technology enables cultivation under controlled temperature, oxygen levels, stressors, and nutrients to increase the concentration of SOD to a record-breaking minimum of 30,000 µ/g. No extraction is involved; the powerful microalgae is simply harvested and dried into a fine, pale-green powder.

"TetraSOD® represents a strong addition to SUANNUTRA USA's portfolio of science-backed ingredients," said Anthony Weston, CEO of SUANNUTRA. "With its solid clinical evidence, low effective dose, and benefits that were perceived by subjects in under a month, we believe TetraSOD® has the potential to become a true hero ingredient in the US market. Its unique marine origin and sustainable production further reinforce its differentiation in a highly competitive, yet fast-growing market—particularly across metabolic health, performance, and healthy ageing categories."

17 studies, 10 patents, multiple awards

TetraSOD® is safeguarded by 10 patents and backed by 17 peer-reviewed studies conducted since 2006, with the latest published in March 2026. Its efficacy at a daily dose of just 25 mg has been demonstrated in multiple human clinical trials, highlighting its potency compared to conventional nutritional ingredients.

Clinical and preclinical research supports TetraSOD® across three key areas:

• Metabolic health and body composition

• Physical performance and recovery

• Cellular and systemic health

In human clinical studies, supplementation with TetraSOD® was associated with improvements in aerobic capacity, oxygen uptake (VO2 max), and recovery markers after only 14 days usage.

"Additional studies have demonstrated TetraSOD®'s role in supporting post-workout muscle recovery, noting its ability to reduce muscle damage," contributes Marián Gutiérrez Montero, Business Development Director of SUANNUTRA. "According to a couple of preclinical studies, the daily ingestion of TetraSOD® reduced markers associated with oxidative stress and inflammation, and most recently we uncovered evidence of its potential role as a prebiotic."

A lab study published last year in the journal Foods illustrated the ingredient's ability to increase microbial diversity in the colon, favoring the growth of beneficial bacteria over pathogenic strains, and inducing the production of short-chain fatty acids, particularly butyrate. Research published last March also demonstrates TetraSOD®'s ability to protect telomere length in human cells, supporting its potential role in healthy ageing.

"This micro-seaweed's wellness attributes are proving to be diverse and all-encompassing and already feature in a full spectrum of supplement formulations targeting healthy ageing, sports and active nutrition, GLP-1 support, and cellular health," adds Gutiérrez Montero.

A central mechanism of TetraSOD®'s action, highlighted in multiple preclinical and clinical studies, is its ability to activate NRF2 and SIRT1 pathways. NRF2 is a key transcription factor involved in the cellular antioxidant response, while SIRT1, a member of the sirtuin family, plays an important role in cellular protection and repair. Together, these pathways help protect cells against oxidative stress, inflammation, toxins, and environmental stressors, while also supporting cellular repair mechanisms.

TetraSOD® is a rigorously tested ingredient and adheres to the stringent Asian, EU, US, and Canadian quality standards. It has won multiple awards and holds Novel Food approval in EU, self-GRAS in US, a Natural Product Number (NPN) in Canada. TetraSOD® recently became a top seller in Japan.

Press contact

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.nutripr.com

Company contact

SUANNUTRA USA

Marián Gutiérrez Montero

Business Development Director

E-mail: info@ suannutra .com

Website: www.suannutra.com

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SOURCE SuanNutra USA