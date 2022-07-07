Supercharge Web3 App Payments With Fuse Charge

Blockchain-powered payments have the potential to address major flaws in the existing global payment system, including high transaction fees, excess intermediation, geographic fragmentation, frequent lack of interoperability between platforms, chargebacks, hidden interest, and more. Blockchain technology can achieve this thanks to its fast transfer finality, open access, and peer-to-peer architecture.

Fuse Charge comprises a set of Fuse smart contracts and backend infrastructure tools that are exposed to developers via easy-to-use API's. At launch, Fuse Charge beta testers will be presented with three APIs: the Admin API for launching tokens and blockchain accounts, the Wallet API for creating mobile wallet applications, and the Trade API for incorporating decentralized exchange trading for tokens.

Since as far back as early 2020, elements of the Fuse Charge platform have already previously been used by multiple companies, organizations, and communities to launch blockchain-powered applications on top of the Fuse Studio and Fuse Whitelabel wallet platforms. The most prominent of those include Fuse Cash, Peepl, Bitazza, and Comunitaria.

Developers wishing to participate in the beta testing of Fuse Charge are invited to sign up on the platform's website.

Visit chargeweb3.com today!

Media Contact

Robert Miller

Marcom Director

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855241/Fuse_Labs_Fuse_Charge.jpg

SOURCE Fuse Labs